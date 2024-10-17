Colorado's Matt Stienburg Drops The Mitts In His First NHL Game With Dad Capturing It All On Video

Parents always love capturing special moments on video. Always have. Now they don't have to lug around a giant camera like they're about to shoot something for the six o'clock news; you just grab your phone and start shooting.

First words, first steps, graduations, even crappy elementary school chorus programs they didn't want to go to; parents will record all of it.

Not too many parents can brag that they captured their son's first NHL fight on camera, but Colorado Avalanche rookie Matt Stienburg's dad can.

After playing three seasons at Cornell and all of last year with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, Stienburg made his NHL debut with the Avs, who hosted the Big Bad Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Now, you've always got to make a good first impression at the NHL level, and one way to do that is by showing you're willing to drop the gloves, and boy, did Stienburg show that.

He didn't just pick a fight with anyone, he went with tough Bruins D-man Nikita Zadorov, and his old man caught every second of it on camera.

Man, that's gutsy. It's a page out of the Matt Rempe playbook for sure. He just needs like half a dozen more of those.

And what a moment for Pops Stienburg. That's a video they'll keep forever… unless it accidentally gets deleted when he gets a new phone at the AT&T store and there's a problem with the iCloud transfer.

Stienburg is 6'2" and 186 lbs., while Zadorov has 4 inches and around 60 pounds on him. There aren't too many guys that would take that challenge on, but hey, if it could make the difference between the AHL and NHL, it'd be different.

I think he proved that he's willing to do what it takes to play in the NHL.

The Avs were down 4-1 at one point in the second period but managed to keep it close into the third. However, Boston's Johnny Beecher put a nail in the coffin with an empty-netter to seal Boston's 5-3 win.