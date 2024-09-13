Hit-And-Run Driver Storms Through Gate Of Folsom Field, Leaving Colorado Offense Jealous Of High-Speed Moves

A wild incident took place on Thursday evening in Boulder, Colorado that led to local police chasing a man involved in a hit-and-run crash onto Folsom Field, which is home to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

According to the CU Boulder police department, there was a heavy police presence around Folsom Field at 7:23 p.m. last night that led to the authorities taking to social media to make sure folks in the area stayed away from the football stadium.

Just under twenty minutes later, the police department posted on twitter/X that the suspect was taken into custody, after the chase ended on the 40-yard line of Folsom Field. According to the police, the suspect had left the scene of a crash in a Toyota Tundra, and then crashed through the entry gate of the stadium, riding onto the football field.

The Boulder police department released a statement early Friday morning detailing the incident that took place.

"Boulder Police attempted to stop the driver, but he eluded officers. Within minutes, the driver was spotted near Colorado and 28th Street and C.U. Boulder Police officers tried to stop him on Stadium Drive. He eluded those officers briefly before ramming a gate to drive onto Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder," the Boulder, Colorado police noted.

"After some negotiation with police, the driver then got out of his truck and surrendered to police."

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Karl E. Haglund of Massachusetts. He is charged with Criminal Attempt Vehicular Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Vehicular Eluding and a slew of other charges.

From there, the incident came to an end after police apprehended the suspect on the football field, which is connected to the Colorado indoor facility.

And you just had to know that social media was going to have a field day with the incident that ended on the Buffaloes playing field.

Social Media Has Jokes About Colorado Football And The Field-Stormer

Well, you figured that once the pictures of the incident made their way onto social media that fans were going to throw a few jabs at the Colorado football program under Deion Sanders.

Coming off the loss last Saturday, college football fans started to pile-on the Buffaloes, with more jokes coming after the Cornhuskers posted a video recapping the game, with Shilo Sanders talking trash to Nebraska players during the coin-toss.

So, it didn’t take much for fans to make light of the scary situation in Boulder on Thursday night, with the football team taking the brunt of the jokes.

I think it's fair to say that Colorado desperately needs to beat Colorado State this Saturday in the ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown’ on the Rams campus. The game will be televised on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET, and hopefully it lives up to last year’s epic showdown that saw Colorado win 43-35 in double-overtime.

As for the folks involved in the hit-and-run incident, we hope that everyone is safe and nobody was injured.