Colorado Appears To Have A Poo-Throwing Vigilante And Here's Why I'm Cheering Him On

Unless you're a tech billionaire who fights crime to avenge the murder of his parents after a night out at the theater and to get over his fear of bats, I don't think vigilante justice is a good idea.

But I think I can get behind some of the apparent vigilante action happening in Colorado these days.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, per The Denver Gazette, a woman in unicoprorated Silverthorne, Colorado called to report a man throwing bags of dog poo into her yard and onto her driveway.

She said that this had happened more than once and even snagged some surveillance footage of a potential suspect.

The woman gave a name that she thought could be the perpetrator, but when police went to talk to the man whose name they were given, they found that he didn't match the description of the person on the surveillance footage.

The authorities continued to comb the neighborhood to see who the dog cookie delivery man might be but didn't get any leads.

They did, however, come up with this tasty nugget: the woman who called them in the first place has a reputation around the neighborhood as being one of those people who let's their dog rip a deuce wherever, and then just keeps on walking like it never even happened.

Where I come from, we call those people "monsters."

They were also told that an unidentified man "seems to be on a crusade against those who do not pick up after their dogs, and believe he could be the guy.

I'm not going to lie: I'm with poop chucker.

I can't stand people who leave their dog's poo behind. No one wants to walk around their neighborhood with a bag of poo in their hand, but that's part of having a dog.

Unfortunately, no matter how many HOA threats these monsters get, they never change their ways.

So I'm happy to hear one brave individual is taking matters into his own, surely foul-smelling hands.

Not all heroes wear capes, but hopefully, they carry a bottle of Purell in their car.