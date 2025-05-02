College Summer League Baseball Team All About Booty Diving...The Pirate Kind

It's not a new thing for minor league and college summer league baseball teams to have some fun with alternative team names and logos. We've seen it many times over the years, and some are better than others, while others still lead to bizarre PR fires that need to be put out.

Then there are the teams that go nuts, and the Morehead City Marlins of the Coastal Plain League are one of those teams.

The team decided to throw caution to the wind and go crazy with their latest temporary nickname…

The Crystal Coast Booty Divers!

What? Get your mind out of the gutter, it's just that in the waters off the coast of North Carolina, there was a lot of pirate activity in the era that historians commonly refer to as "the day."

And what did pirates like plundering? Yeah, exactly; booty.

And once they wrecked their ships how is one supposed to acquire the aforementioned booty? You've got to go diving for it.

I mean, if your brain goes elsewhere, that's not the Crystal Coast Booty Divers' fault.

Alright, so maybe the "I go down" and "Make Booty Diving Great Again" merch might send your brain in a certain direction, but again, we're talking about diving underwater to retrieve booty… the pirate kind.

This is not the first time that the Marlins have gone the double entendre route.

They have also played games as the Fish Tacos, and then they broke the mold with one of the all-time greatest alternate identities in the history of baseball: the Motorboaters.

What? Like someone who drives a motorboat!

That's a name that has also been used by the Bismarck Larks of the Northwoods League, who have occasionally rebranded over the years as the Missouri River Motorboaters.