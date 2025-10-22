College Golfer Aces Same Hole On The Same Day After Highly-Questionable Decision On The Teebox

There is being lucky, and there is being whatever this is.

On about a month-to-month basis, you have bizarre hole-in-one stories that make the rounds online that seem borderline made up and virtually impossible. October 2025 is no different, but this particular story involving a Division III golfer and his pair of aces may legitimately have you wondering if we're actually living in a simulation.

This ridiculous scene took place on October 20 at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational at Stonebridge Country Club in Georgia and involves Sewanee sophomore Niel Phillips.

Phillips, competing on the team's B squad in the event, began his day on the Par 3 8th hole, which was playing just over 182 yards. Nobody wants to start the day on a relatively lengthy Par 3, but Phillips didn't seem to mind it too much given that he jarred a six-iron for a hole-in-one to begin his day.

"It was 8:30 in the morning, first swing of the day, cold, wet, so it was probably more like a 195 shot," Phillips told NBC Sports. "And I just flushed it."

Making a hole-in-one with your first swing of the day is some freaky, special stuff, but at the end of the day, it's just a player making an ace in a tournament.

For those who may be unaware, in most college tournaments, the first day consists of 36 holes, which happened to be the case at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational. After shooting an even Par 72 on his opening 18 holes, Phillips arrived back at the Par 3 8th hole to begin his second round.

In what could be seen as a diabolical decision, Phillips didn't opt for the six-iron he had made a hole-in-one with hours beforehand, and instead grabbed his 7-iron.

It turned out to be a wise choice by the young man, because he made it, again.

It is believed to be the first time a college golfer at any level has made an ace on the same hole in back-to-back rounds, which is relatively surprising given the sheer number of college tournaments and college players out there.

Phillips went on to better his round one score by a shot his second time around.

As for the hole-in-one balls, well, one is long gone. Phillips explained after the first day of action that he hit the first hole-in-one ball in a water hazard shortly after the first ace.