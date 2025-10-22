College Golfer Aces Same Hole On The Same Day After Highly-Questionable Decision On The Teebox

There is being lucky, and there is being whatever this is.

PublishedUpdated

On about a month-to-month basis, you have bizarre hole-in-one stories that make the rounds online that seem borderline made up and virtually impossible. October 2025 is no different, but this particular story involving a Division III golfer and his pair of aces may legitimately have you wondering if we're actually living in a simulation.

This ridiculous scene took place on October 20 at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational at Stonebridge Country Club in Georgia and involves Sewanee sophomore Niel Phillips. 

Phillips, competing on the team's B squad in the event, began his day on the Par 3 8th hole, which was playing just over 182 yards. Nobody wants to start the day on a relatively lengthy Par 3, but Phillips didn't seem to mind it too much given that he jarred a six-iron for a hole-in-one to begin his day.

"It was 8:30 in the morning, first swing of the day, cold, wet, so it was probably more like a 195 shot," Phillips told NBC Sports. "And I just flushed it."

Making a hole-in-one with your first swing of the day is some freaky, special stuff, but at the end of the day, it's just a player making an ace in a tournament.

For those who may be unaware, in most college tournaments, the first day consists of 36 holes, which happened to be the case at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational. After shooting an even Par 72 on his opening 18 holes, Phillips arrived back at the Par 3 8th hole to begin his second round.

In what could be seen as a diabolical decision, Phillips didn't opt for the six-iron he had made a hole-in-one with hours beforehand, and instead grabbed his 7-iron.

It turned out to be a wise choice by the young man, because he made it, again.

It is believed to be the first time a college golfer at any level has made an ace on the same hole in back-to-back rounds, which is relatively surprising given the sheer number of college tournaments and college players out there.

Phillips went on to better his round one score by a shot his second time around.

As for the hole-in-one balls, well, one is long gone. Phillips explained after the first day of action that he hit the first hole-in-one ball in a water hazard shortly after the first ace. 

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.