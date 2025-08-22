College Football Opener In Ireland: Is It Week Zero Or Week One? Who Cares, The Season Is Finally Here!

So, we're trying to decide what to call the opening weekend of college football. Is it ‘Week Zero or Week One’? At least that seems to be a worthless conversation making the rounds on social media over the last month as the season opener approaches in Ireland on Saturday, with Kansas State and Iowa State battling overseas.

If we're being honest, I don't think anyone actually cares.

Just call this the college football appetizer, given that we will have only a number of games to watch this weekend. Heck, consider this the perfect opportunity for a trial run, with Labor Day weekend rapidly approaching.

At least we're getting a good game to start the season, though Georgia Tech beating Florida State last season in Ireland set-off a chain of events for the Seminoles that their fans would love to forget. I wouldn't imagine they'd take the scene out of ‘Men In Black’ where a light was shined and previous memories disappeared in a flash.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Let's not forget, we get our first look at Dan Mullen as the new head coach at UNLV, even if they are playing Idaho State. So, at least that part will be interesting, for the first half.

Don't Overlook The Bulldogs Visiting Kansas, Though I Know You Won't

The actual ‘sleeper’ game of the day will see Fresno State traveling to play Kansas, in the Jayhawks' newly renovated stadium. I'm not calling for an upset here, but don't overlook the Bulldogs traveling to Lawrence.

Arkansas Razorbacks’ 30-Year-Old Sophomore Monte Harrison Will Be A Weapon For Hogs, After 10-Year MLB Career

And while it's not being played at 11 pm ET, the Stanford versus Hawaii matchup is a nice way to end the day, considering they are starting at 7 pm ET, which allows us all to be in bed before midnight. Consider that a win for us all.

What I'm getting at is that I don't care what you want to call this weekend's slate of games. Call it the ‘College Football Bonanza’, or even go the high school route and call it a ‘jamboree’. All that matters is that the season is here, and if you can't get excited about that, then I certainly don't have a solution for you.

Just sit back and enjoy what's coming, which is actual college football. And please, stop worrying about whether this is ‘Week Zero’ or ‘Week One’, because at the end of the day, nobody really cares.

You could have two FCS teams facing off this weekend and it would have my full attention.

Let's play football, or enjoy the first game being played thousands of miles away, and not on a college campus. But, I'm not complaining.