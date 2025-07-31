College Football Ticket Prices For Premier Games On Labor Day Weekend Aren’t Bad, But Still Pricey

Ticket prices are manageable for the opening weekend of college football, though tough decisions will have to be made.

Are you ready for the upcoming college football season? With three weeks until week zero, and four weeks until the main course, we are starting to get a look at what it will cost to attend some of the premier games of the inaugural weekend.

As you all know by now, Arch Manning will be taking the field in Columbus to start his official campaign as the starting quarterback for Texas, against the defending national champions, Ohio State. And while this game has been circled on the schedule by television networks, it's obviously not the only monumental game of the opening weekend.

Obviously, the best part of Labor Day weekend is the fact we get so many out-of-conference games to kick off the 2025 season. On the flip side, I hope you are ready to decide on either paying your monthly rent or attending one of these matchups that will have the attention of football fans across the country.

While there are plenty of ‘cupcake’ games for teams to get that first win of the season, and I mean no disrespect to those certain universities, we are gearing up for one of the wildest weekends in recent memory.

But if you plan on attending one of these games that feature prominent programs looking to make a run towards the college football playoff, you will have to take the risk of either hoping ticket prices fall, or going ahead and taking the plunge to grab a seat at whichever stadium you choose.

So, here's a look at some of the biggest games that will take place on Labor Day weekend, and how much it will currently cost to get in, via: StubHub.

Ohio state vs. Texas: $368

Clemson vs. LSU: $290

Alabama vs. Florida State: $386

Notre Dame vs. Miami: $238

TCU vs. North Carolina: $143

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina: $128

Syracuse vs. Tennessee: $129

Let's Play Some College Football. Just Give Me Games!!

As fall camps continue to start around the sport, anticipation continues to grow for the season.

One of the bigger questions I have centers around how much fans are willing to pay. Are you going to spend an enormous amount on the opening game, or wait for other matchups during the season?

Either way, we are headed into the homestretch, and the first taste of college football can't get here fast enough.

I'll even take the ‘week zero’ slate right now, with Iowa State facing Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. Heck, give me the Stanford versus Hawaii matchup. It doesn’t matter to me, as long as college football is on my screen.

Oh, and good luck making a decision on how much to spend on opening weekend.