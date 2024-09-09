Trey's CFB Takes: Tennessee Finds A Defense, Big Ten Is A Mess, Big 12 Is A Crapshoot, While ACC Has A Sleeper

Well, that was an entertaining weekend of college football, in what could only be described as chaos at Notre Dame, while Texas destroyed Michigan and Tennessee finally has a defense to hang its hat on. So where do we go from here?

Surely you were just as flabbergasted at the performance of Notre Dame against Northern Illinois as I was, while at the same time, this should've been the outlook for Michigan in its lopsided loss to Texas.

The loss for the Fighting Irish is going to sting for a while, given that this was Northern Illinois' first ever win over a top-10 team in program history. When I say this will sting for a while, I'm looking ahead to the month of November, if Marcus Freeman has his team in contention for a playoff spot. But this loss to the Huskies is hanging over their head, which will not put them over the top against other teams contending for that at-large bid.

As for Texas, the Longhorns flew into Ann Arbor, destroyed the hopes of a national title repeat for the Wolverines, and headed back to Austin as a team that looks like it's ready to claim its own college football playoff championship.

But coming off an interesting weekend of college football, let’s take a look at where things stand moving forward in the power-four conferences.

SEC Looks Like A League With Multiple Championship Contenders

Yes, Texas had the more polarizing win on Saturday, after dominating Michigan 31-12 in the lopsided win that made Quinn Ewers look like an early Heisman Trophy frontrunner. But there is another team in the SEC besides Ole Miss and Georgia that should worry folks, and it's not Alabama.

For the first time in the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee, the Vols finally have a defense that is capable of leading them to a conference championship game appearance. Now, let's not overreact to the NC State win, because Grayson McCall is a shell of himself in this Wolfpack offense. But, Tennessee held them to just 141 yards of total offense, and the defensive line is going to be a massive problem for opposing teams going forward. They’ll get a tuneup game against Kent State on Saturday night, before heading to Oklahoma for the ‘Heupel Bowl.’ That should be their first true test of the season.

But there's a reason why Tennessee is ranked 7th in the latest AP poll, and it's because people are paying attention to the defense, along with what this rushing attack can do alongside Nico Iamaleava.

As for Alabama, I'm going to chalk this one up to South Florida just having a weird voodoo spell over the Crimson Tide' But, if they play like that against Georgia in two weeks, it's going to get ugly in Tuscaloosa.

My biggest gripe comes from the outcome in Lexington, where South Carolina destroyed Kentucky, and Shane Beamer gave Gamecock fans a reason for optimism. This was a prime example as to why everyone should not overreact to a week one performance (besides Florida fans), because the South Carolina defense made Kentucky's offense look like an FCS team.

Oh, and congratulations to the Gamecocks for stealing ‘College Gameday’ from the Wildcats. Now, the show will head to Columbia for the game against LSU on Saturday, and not to Lexington for Georgia's trip to the Bluegrass state.

For Arkansas, that was just painful to watch if you're a Razorbacks fan, given that this game should've been won in regulation by the Hogs, but they just continued to let Oklahoma State hang in, until the Cowboys finally won in double-overtime.

Down on the plains in Auburn, I've got nothing for you, besides more disappointment. If this is what we're going to get from Payton Thorne, it's going to be a long season.

Oh, and I won’t forget about you, Missouri, but the first test will come this weekend against Boston College, then we'll talk more.

Let Me Know What You Thought About The Weekend Of College Football, And Send Any Questions You Have My Way For the CFB Mailbag. Even Though The Weekend Slate Doesn’t Look Extremely Nice, There Are A Number Of Intriguing Matchups. Email Me At Trey.Wallace@OutKick.Com

Big Ten Had A Rough Weekend, And It Doesn't Get Any Easier

So, Michigan looks like a team that will struggle. I have no idea what Oregon is doing on defense. Penn State looks nothing like the week one team. Iowa lost on a 56-yard FG to Iowa State and Kansas couldn't beat Illinois.

Congrats to Wisconsin for beating South Dakota? Now that Alabama week is here, the Badgers better figure out a way to stop Jalen Milroe on the ground, and through the air. I have this weird feeling that Alabama is headed to Wisconsin and will do the same thing to the Badgers, as Texas did to the Wolverines.

Yep, things are looking very awkward in the Big Ten right now, besides the Nebraska defense and USC getting its second win of the season.

If Dan Lanning doesn't figure out this problem for the Ducks defense, along with a stagnant offense at times, they’re going to drop their first game soon, and maybe it comes this weekend against Oregon State on the road.

Is Ohio State the Big Ten's only hope for a national championship this season? It sure looks that way after two weeks of football, but I'm do my best to not overreact to some of these performances, but you're not helping OREGON! Maybe Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans can make a run, with a game against Michigan coming up in two weeks.

Either way, I honestly have no idea what to make of this conference right now, but I do know that Michigan won't be winning a national title.

ACC Feels Like A One-Bid Playoff Team Right Now, But A Sleeper Rises

Ok, Georgia Tech couldn't capitalize on some momentum, losing to Syracuse, while Clemson showed signs of life against App State. But let’s be honest, we all know that Miami is the king of this conference in 2024, and it's their ACC title to lose at this point.

Could Louisville make a run? Sure, but next week's game against Georgia Tech is key, if they want to contend with Miami. As for Clemson, we're about to find out if they can duplicate their offensive production with a trip to Raleigh to take on the battered Wolfpack of NC State.

I'm not going to get ahead of myself, but just keep an eye on Boston College this week. After starting 2-0, Bill O'Brien is taking his Eagles on a trip to No.9 Missouri this weekend in what could be a program defining win, if they can figure out how to stop Brady Cook and Luther Burden.

Maybe, just maybe, it's not Clemson that is competing for the second spot in the ACC title game, but a sleeper team rises from the ashes and steals a second spot in the college football playoff.

Big 12 Is Going To Be A Crapshoot In 2024, And I Love it

After Oklahoma State survived the Arkansas upset attempt, Mike Gundy can take a big deep breath. It wasn't pretty, but the Cowboys pulled it out in the second overtime, thanks to some costly mistakes from the Razorbacks.

There are five teams from the Big 12 ranked in the top-25, and the race towards the conference title game, and subsequent college football playoff is going to be fascinating.

Hey Iowa, what was that? You lose to Iowa State on a field goal? Yea, the Hawkeyes offense struggled, with Cade McNamara looking bleak.

Hopefully Utah's Cam Rising is good, after hurting his finger this past weekend in the 23-12 win over Baylor. They should be fine without him against Utah State this weekend, but let's just make sure the best hair in college football is good to go.

As for Nebraska, well they proved that the pass-rush will be difficult to stop this season, putting on a showcase against Colorado this past Saturday.

For Oklahoma, this feels like a team struggling with an identity. I know Jackson Arnold is going to be a special player, but the Sooners only rushing for 78 yards on 28 attempts in the close 16-12 win over Houston is not ideal. While they better not overlook Tulane this weekend, that game against Tennessee is looming.

In terms of the rest of the Big 12, Kansas State squeaked one out against Tulane, while Illinois defeated No.19 Kansas and Arizona is headed to play K State this weekend, which should eliminate one of them from playoff contention.

After this past weekend, I have a feeling we are headed towards a wild five months of college football.

