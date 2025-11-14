Texas Getting Obliterated By Georgia Tops The Wishlist Of A Handful Of College Football Contenders

Several major programs quietly have the most to gain from a Georgia rout of Texas

When the Texas Longhorns play the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, it's not just going to be the Bulldogs who are hoping they beat the Longhorns.

As it stands, Texas currently holds the No. 10 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings despite two losses (one of which was a horrific showing against the miserable Florida Gators). I won’t wax eloquently on why I think their conference affiliation is the main reason they hold that spot, but they are there nonetheless.

Even though the top five spots in the bracket seem settled (a relative word in college football), over half the spots in the bracket are up for grabs. Many teams have compelling cases to take Texas’ spot from them, but here are the three that need the Longhorns to fall flat on their face against the Bulldogs.

Alabama

This might seem like a bit of a head-scratcher here, but let me explain.

Alabama went into Athens back in September and got a season-saving win against the Bulldogs. Currently, the Crimson Tide have one loss.

Let’s say that changes over the next three weeks. Alabama has a tricky matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday and a rivalry game against Auburn. Should they drop on of those games, that could put them out of contention for appearing in the SEC title game.

But if Georgia wins and at the very least reaches the conference final, then Alabama will have a road win against a team vying for the SEC title.

That could be just enough to save their season and earn one of the final spots in the bracket.

The ACC Champion

Based on the most recent rankings, it's clear that the committee thinks the ACC is just a conference of jokers. As such, Miami, Georgia Tech, and Virginia are all underappreciated by a wide margin.

It looks like no matter who wins this conference (Pittsburgh is in the mix as well), the ACC will only send one team to the CFP, and that team will likely have two losses.

Should Texas lose on Saturday, that would mean the Longhorns would have three losses and not win their conference. Of course, a conference champion would likely get a bid over a three-loss non-conference title team, but a Texas loss would go a long way in ensuring that happens.

BYU

Despite getting smoked by Texas Tech last Saturday, the committee honored BYU’s unblemished resume until that point by putting them one spot behind the final at-large bid (the Group of 5 champ gets the 12th spot; the at-large bids stop at No. 11).

The Cougars will have to win out in the regular season to have any shot at getting an at-large bid, and at the very least keep a potential Big 12 title matchup with Texas Tech close. But still, every team in the No. 9-11 range has two losses, and they are the only ones who would have a realistic shot of having their second loss be in a conference title game.

That leaves Texas being the last roadblock.

Should Georgia beat Texas, that means BYU could theoretically have just two losses as opposed to the Longhorns, who would have three and be on the outside looking in at the SEC title game. It’s a narrow path, but since when has that stopped a college football team accomplishing the nearly impossible?

…

Kickoff between the Longhorns and the Bulldogs is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Athens. Texas — and several other teams — will be sweating anxiously as that game unfolds.

Many a team’s season depends on the outcome.