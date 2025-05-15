College Football Playoff Switching To 'Straight-Seeding' For Upcoming Season? There's Just One Hurdle

We could be on the brink of a change to the seeding process for the College Football Playoff, and it could start this upcoming season.

There have been multiple conversations between power-four commissioners over the past few months about potentially changing how teams would be seeded in the 2025 playoff.

When the CFP's 12-team format was introduced last season, it was met with excitement by college football fans, knowing that there would be multiple teams that had a chance at bringing home a national title.

But, the format that currently has the four highest-ranked teams getting an automatic bye was met with frustration once the actual season played out, and we witnessed which teams were actually sitting at home on the first weekend.

The problem came down to how ranked teams were actually seeded in the postseason. Even though Boise State was ranked 8th in the CFP poll, they were given the 3rd seed in the playoff. The same could be said for Arizona State, who was ranked 10th in the final CFP poll, but received the 4th overall seed. This conundrum centered around the automatic-bye that conference champions received in the inaugural 12-team playoff.

Well, given that there was enough outcry from fans, along with leaders across the sport, that could be changing very soon.

There is currently a growing consensus among conference leaders to change how the CFP seeding process would look for the 2025 season, as CBS Sports first reported. The push for ‘straight seeding’ has picked up recently, gaining support from the Big 12 and ACC, which would line up with the thought process from the SEC and Big Ten.

"Straight seeding may be the right thing for us to consider," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said this week at their spring meetings.

This move would eliminate first-round byes for each conference champion, while having the top-four seeded teams be given a bye based on the final college football playoff rankings. Multiple sources tell OutKick that both the Big Ten and SEC would be in favor of this move, and that part is important to note. Following this upcoming playoff, the two conferences would have a majority vote on changes to the playoff format, which could end up being sixteen teams by the 2026 playoff.

Commissioners are hoping to have this settled within the next month or two, with the SEC set to host their annual spring meetings later this month in Florida.

Seeding Process Is The First Part. Bigger Item Is Sixteen-Team Playoff

After recently meeting in New York for their latest round of discussions for the college football playoff, conference commissioners from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC are currently embroiled in a fight regarding automatic-qualifiers if we were to move to a sixteen-team playoff.

The biggest problem centers around the fact that the SEC and Big Ten want four automatic qualifiers, which would double the amount from the ACC and Big 12, each.

During ACC spring meetings this week in Florida, commissioner Jim Phillips spoke to athletic directors, coaches and administrators about the ongoing conversations surrounding a potential new format. This all comes on the heels of another fight that is ongoing between college commissioners.

The move to a sixteen-team playoff has been met with some backlash over the past few months, most notably around how many automatic qualifiers a conference would receive.

"I remain steadfast about fairness in the system and access, regardless of the model, etc." ACC's Jim Phillips told reporters this week. "But out of respect for my colleagues that we’ve been working close with, I want to hold off on commenting about specific models or AQs and the rest of it."

Yes, I don't think it's a big secret that the ACC and Big 12 would not be onboard with the SEC and Big Ten receiving four automatic bids, while they only receive two. Under that format, the highest ranked team from the Group of Six would receive a bid, and then there could be up to three at-large bids that are ranked within the Top-16.

Fight Is Understandable. But They’ll Have To Stand Up To SEC, Big Ten

While there are plenty of people within college athletics that understand how the ACC and Big 12 feel about only receiving two bids each, we can't forget that the SEC and Big Ten are holding the power when it comes to a future format, thanks to both agreeing to the new television deal with ESPN that runs through 2031.

The bigger problem for those other conferences is that the SEC and Big Ten are pretty hellbent on a model that would see them receive four automatic qualifiers. But, that is not going to stop ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark from trying to stand their ground in hopes of getting an additional qualifier.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi summed up the ACC's stance, after being asked about the SEC and Big Ten seemingly getting all the power.

"I think you should earn your way in," Narduzzi noted. "It comes down to the image of the Big Ten and SEC and where they are, and there's a lack of respect for the ACC. I don't like it."

As you can tell, there is going to be a fight over the future format, which will start in 2026. But as we head into the summer, figuring out how to handle the upcoming season needs to be a massive priority.

Let me know what you think about the college football playoff. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com