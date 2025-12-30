College Football Playoff Tickets Are Comically Cheap, Despite Awesome Matchups

College football fans won't have to break the bank to attend the next round of College Football Playoff games.

The opening game of the quarterfinals is Ohio State/Miami on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl. The other three playoff games will all unfold on Thursday.

It's the perfect excuse to be a bum after celebrating the New Year by crashing on your couch all day. For those attending the games, you won't have to spend nearly as much money as you think.

College Football Playoff tickets are shockingly cheap.

Out of pure curiosity, I decided to see how much it would cost if I wanted to attend the games. Given the fact all the matchups are incredible, I was expecting the prices to be through the roof.

I was 100% incorrect.

Ticket prices as of publication for all four quarterfinal games are shockingly reasonable. Borderline criminally low.

Below are the get-in prices for all four games as of Tuesday on SeatGeek:

Ohio State/Miami in the Cotton Bowl: $32

Oregon/Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl: $50

Indiana/Alabama in the Rose Bowl: $117

Georgia/Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl: $219

I'm not joking when I say there are cases of beer at my local liquor store that cost more money than the Ohio State/Miami tickets.

I would be at the Cotton Bowl in the blink of an eye if Wisconsin was playing and any of these prices were the get-in point.

How can you say no when it's cheaper than a random dinner in Washington, D.C.? The craziest part is that there's not a single bad matchup, unlike in the opening round.

Every single one of these four games could turn into an instant classic, and nobody will be surprised if all four go down to the wire.

What games are you most excited for and who do you think will advance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.