Mission Accomplished: 12-Team College Football Playoff Has Fans On Edge Right Now, Inching Closer To Chaos

Are you not entertained by the new college football playoff format? Judging by the reactions this week to the latest rankings on social media, this is exactly what the folks that broadcast the weekly show were looking for.

But it's not just about the thirty-minute show that releases the seeding like we are on an episode of "Lets Make A Deal." No, it's the suspense that we are seeing from fans across the country that are waiting with bated breath to see if their favorite team is ranked high enough to avoid any possible traps.

I, for one, have bought into the new 12-team playoff, even if I were just going off the reactions on social media, or the fan-sites across college football. A simple question of whether a team should be able to jump another, when those three teams all won their respective games this past weekend lit-up X like a Christmas tree on Tuesday night.

And that's what I'm most intrigued by over these next few weeks, as we inch closer to championship weekend in college football, and the playoff committee sits around in their presidential suite dissecting games like we are putting together a plan for war.

Let's be clear about something; there are arguments to be made for every team ranked in the top-15 right now, and that breeds conversation. In years past, most fans would be checking out after this weekend, given that their favorite squad had suffered its second loss, and the chances of snagging one of the four spots were slim to none.

But all of that has changed, and the discussions we are engaged in have brought new life to a playoff that was normally for the blue-bloods of college football.

The fact we are discussing the Indiana Hoosiers as a national title contender in mid-November is fascinating, but also well-deserved. BYU is making a run towards the playoffs, but Colorado is nipping at their heels as we come down the homestretch? Give me this every single year.

The almighty Georgia Bulldogs suffered its second loss of the season to Ole Miss, and now they are on the outside looking in? That's something I don't think many people had on their 2024 bingo cards before the season started.

How about the ACC battle? You've got SMU, in their first year in the conference, battling Miami for the automatic bid with three regular-season games left. Nope, this isn't some type of sick joke for Mustang fans, you're just living in the new reality.

The Arguments Over The College Football Playoff Rankings Are Priceless

A simple post on social media Tuesday night triggered arguments from all sides. I pointed out that while Tennessee won its game against Mississippi State, who is not good this season, it felt weird that Indiana and BYU would jump them in the rankings. This was not some type of grand plan to rile-up fans from all three schools, it was more of a statement that I was pondering, hoping the playoff committee would answer it with a logical explanation.

Turns out, that wasn't the case, but my goodness, social media had a field-day, with some slamming me for pointing out an obvious dilemma. On the other side, it was Indiana fans howling like I had just said they weren't worthy enough to be ranked that high in the poll.

Nope, I was simply pointing out that if they were going to rank the Cougars and Hoosiers above the Vols, why not do it last week, compared to waiting on all three teams to win their respective games this past weekend. This wasn't some type of ‘Bias,’ or whatever the folks say that don't agree with you, especially if you're talking about a team from the SEC.

It was a question as to what both teams had done to this point to be ranked THIS week ahead of a Tennessee team that played the second half without its starting quarterback, along with a banged up running back. Also, I should've added that their opponent was Mississippi State, but that's on me, even though it's not as if Indiana's or BYU's schedule is something to gloat about, but it's also not their fault that their opponents aren't as good this season.

But my goodness, the replies were gold. And when you actually think about it, that's what this 12-team playoff has started, and it's glorious, by the way, as I love the passion for each group of fans.

I want to also make it clear that we're going to find out if Indiana is a real contender for the title next week, when they visit Ohio State in the highly-anticipated Big Ten showdown. At the same time, while BYU escaped the ‘Holy War’ against Utah, thanks in-part to a well-deserved penalty, they probably should've been ranked higher last week, and this argument would never have taken place.

But come on, don’t act like you aren't entertained by all of this.

Everything Is Going To Play-Out, But There Will Be Heartbreak

The conversations surrounding the playoff are certainly going to lead to a number of different fanbases being upset with the final result. Is it going to be a team from the hated SEC? Absolutely, as there is a log-jam of potential two-loss teams just ready to crash into each other down the stretch.

Does that mean the committee might have to choose between Alabama, Tennessee or even Texas A&M for a playoff spot? Yep, and that's going to be wild to watch unfold. What happens when SMU defeats Miami in the ACC title game, or Oregon continues its undefeated run and wins the Big Ten? We can't fit all the competitive teams that will have an argument into the final twelve.

Just like Florida State fans were ready to burn down the college football playoff headquarters last season after being left out due to an injury to Jordan Travis, there's going to be controversy in just under a month from now. Is it going to be Army, who could finish the season undefeated, while Boise State continues its impressive run?

Maybe, and CFP chair Warde Manuel will have to answer for that decision.

But for the moment, we should sit-back and enjoy the last few weeks before the final rankings are released, with so much on the line.

Thankfully, we have twelve teams to discuss, and not four. For that reason alone, we are in a much better position than we were last season, and I'm excited to see how this all plays out.

Now, enjoy what's left of the regular season. But don't stop engaging each other on social media, acting as if your lives depend on it, because that's what makes this sport so special.