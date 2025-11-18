CFP Rankings Shake Up: Alabama Tumbles, ACC Holding On To Hope, Georgia Moves Up, Notre Dame And Miami Fight

The latest CFP rankings bring change at the top — Oklahoma’s statement win stirs the field, and Ole Miss makes its strongest playoff push yet

There was a new voice on the College Football Playoff rankings show Tuesday night, with Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek taking over for former CFP Chair Mack Rhoades. And, there was movement for Oklahoma after defeating previously No. 4 Alabama this past weekend, with Texas Tech and Ole Miss moving up the poll.

For the third time of the 2025 season, the CFP was the main focus of attention for college football fans.

But, there is a bit of doubt starting to creep in for numerous teams, as we inch closer to conference championship weekend. Can the ACC figure out a way to snag at least one CFP bid? It's a legitimate question as we come down the homestretch, especially with Miami being the highest-ranked team, but essentially out of the ACC title game picture.

But, we are about to have a tough discussion about whether Notre Dame should be in the playoff over Miami, given the Hurricanes won the earlier season matchup.

Oh, how about Notre Dame ranked ahead of Alabama?

One of the bigger talking points heading into Tuesday night was how far Alabama would drop following the loss at home to Oklahoma. This, along with Texas dropping out of legitimate contention after the 35-10 drubbing by Georgia in Athens.

Could No. 5 Ole Miss grab a Top-4 spot and be awarded a first-round bye? Maybe if Lane Kiffin makes a decision regarding his future, Rebel fans could start focusing on the upcoming postseason, and not who the head coach will be in 2026.

The Texas A&M Aggies have reserved their spot in the postseason, thanks to the historic comeback win against South Carolina. Before going on the road to Austin, they will host Samford on Saturday, which is part of a very bland slate of games this weekend.

Thankfully, the Big Ten is providing us with a matchup that should draw the most viewers of the weekend, as USC travels to Oregon in what could present a very interesting situation for the loser.

Third Week CFP Rankings - Ohio State Still On Top, Ole Miss Closer

I'd imagine the arguments among committee members about who should be ranked higher between Texas A&M and Indiana was a lot simpler this week compared to the previous two.

But, the conversation around Notre Dame and Miami will continue on, at least for another two weeks.

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Texas Tech

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Utah

13. Miami

14. Vanderbilt

15. USC

16. Georgia Tech

17. Texas

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Houston

24. Tulane

25 Arizona State

On-Campus First Round Games

No. 12. Tulane @ No. 5 Texas Tech

No. 11 Miami @ No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Alabama @ No. 7 Oregon

No. 9 Notre Dame @ No. 8 Oklahoma

We are three weeks away from finding out who will march on into the playoff, as others celebrate the holiday season from home.

If the previous three months have proven anything, it's to expect the unexpected. Maybe this lackluster weekend of ranked matchups will turn into the chaos we've grown accustomed to this season.