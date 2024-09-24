College Football Mailbag: 2024 Disappointments, Trump Chaos At Alabama-Georgia, Miami Is A Real CFP Threat

Another weekend of college football has come and gone, so I hope you're soaking up every second of this wonderful season. We did get a few upsets, and a number of statement wins, which makes things very interesting in the race to the first playoff rankings.

What we did get this past weekend was a number of upsets, led by Michigan beating USC, and BYU handling Kansas State in Provo. While a number of teams handled business on the road, led by Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

Which teams have caught you by surprise this season so far?

—John, Columbia, Mo.

After beating LSU to start the season, which I don't know how much that's actually worth at the moment, I would say USC has been a team that disappointed me this past weekend. I thought they would do enough on offense to take care of Michigan, but it was their defense that let them down, once again. It's just one game, but Lincoln Riley has some work to do.

I cannot believe that Kansas State traveled to Provo, Utah and was destroyed by BYU. Now that's a disappointing loss, and an ugly one. I understand the Big 12 is scattered with good football teams, but that was a choke job by the Wildcats. Quarterback Avery Johnson threw two interceptions, and while Kansas State rushed for 244 yards, they still only scored 9 points. It doesn’t get any easier this weekend, as they host Oklahoma State.

Ok, I know this one is not a massive shock in-terms of record, but the Auburn quarterback situation under Hugh Freeze is a catastrophe. From starting Payton Thorne in the season-opener, to switching to Hank Brown, to then going back to Payton Thorne, it's a mess. And Hugh Freeze doesn't have an answer to the problem, which reflects on his transfer portal evaluations. Oklahoma is heading to town this week, and that Sooners defense will be all over the Auburn quarterback, whomever they decide to play. Good luck, Tigers.

What did you think Of Norman, Oklahoma this past weekend? Our football team might have a quarterback problem.

—Amber, Oklahoma City

Hey Amber, I appreciate the question. I have to say, Oklahoma's campus was beautiful. The tailgate scene was top-notch, and the Sooner fans were so hospitable. If you look at what Oklahoma is doing when it comes to preparing for life in the SEC, I'd say it will be fascinating to watch unfold. They will certainly need to expand the stadium if they want to attract more visiting fans, but that will be down the road. Norman is a fantastic town, and creates a fun campus environment. I tip my cap to the folks inside the athletic department, as they put on a great gameday experience. I will say, the blackjack table got me, but that's nothing I haven't dealt with before.

Thanks, Amber!

If the former President is headed to Tuscaloosa this weekend, how crazy will it be getting in the stadium?

—Bill, Montgomery, Ala.

Hey Bill, if you're traveling to Tuscaloosa for the game this weekend, you might as well start standing in line on Friday afternoon. It's going to be a mess, seeing that homeland security and the Secret Service will have such a massive presence around the stadium. But seriously, having been to two games that the former president has attended, this will be hectic, so prepare yourself. Also, with College Gameday heading to town, campus will be a madhouse.

I'm not worried about anything during the game, but pregame will be a cluster. So, grab a lawn chair or tent, and prepare for long lines and don't try to sneak in any alcohol, because security will be getting a good feel before you enter the gates. It should be a fantastic game and atmosphere, once you actually get into the stadium.

Is Miami a legit threat to win the national championship this season?

—Marcus, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hey Marcus, the Hurricanes are absolutely a title contender this season, and have the offense to back it up. I love what they've done with Cam Ward at quarterback, and how the staff is letting him make plays with his legs. The offense is a massive threat. On the defensive side, the Hurricanes rank 10th in the country in total defense, while tied for first in sacks with Boise State. This Miami team can get you on both sides of the ball, and Mario Cristobal has this team firing on all cylinders. Upcoming games against Virginia Tech, California, Louisville and Florida State will be a nice little stretch that gets them into November, where I expect them to be undefeated.

Longtime Georgia fan here. What do you make of the SEC this season? How many teams make the playoffs?

—Johnathan, Columbus, Ga.

Well, I'd have to say that the conference is top-heavy with Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Missouri. But, we're about to get into the meat of the schedule, and some of these teams are going to face each other, which will lead to a little bit of separation. This weekend is a perfect example, as Georgia and Alabama clash in Tuscaloosa. One loss is not going to hurt, which is why this game has juice, but the outcome will not lead to a team being eliminated from the playoffs.

Ole Miss has Kentucky and South Carolina over the next two weeks, before heading to LSU. Missouri plays Texas A&M, which should be a win, before playing UMass and Auburn, then traveling to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 26. The Tigers should be undefeated heading into that game, but if they play like they did against Vanderbilt, I wonder if the Aggies can catch them this weekend in College Station.

As for Tennessee, a week off helps the Vols get healthy, before a stretch of games that includes Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi State. If they go 3-1 in that stretch, or 4-0 with a win over Alabama, things are going to get very interesting when it comes to Tennessee contending for a national championship late into the playoffs. Long ways to go in the SEC, but things are starting to heat up.

Thanks for all your questions, and I hope you enjoy this week of football! Remember to email me any questions you might have, or any bashing you feel like handing me to Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com