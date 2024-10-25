College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For LSU-Texas A&M, Notre Dame-Navy, Illinois-Oregon & More

The final weekend of October is upon us, and there are several massive games around the country that will define the landscape of the final month of the season both in the races for conference title game appearances and in the College Football Playoff chase.

The LSU-Texas A&M game is the biggest SEC game of the season, as the Tigers and Aggies are the only two teams left without a conference loss. Oregon has a date with a pesky Illinois team in Eugene and Notre Dame is squaring off with Navy with postseason hopes on the line for both sides.

What will go down this weekend? Here are Outkick writers Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee’s picks for this weekend. Reminder: Two points are awarded for a winning pick in the "wild card" game per our totally made-up rules.

Trey: 22-10 straight up, 16-16 against the spread (21 points)

Barrett: 24-8 straight up, 17-15 against the spread (22 points)

LSU at Texas A&M (-2.5)

Wallace: I'm so torn with this game, but I've been very impressed by these two teams as of late. This feels like a game that Texas A&M finally cracks the LSU defense, but it's going to take a big game from Connor Weigman. Can the Aggies establish a rushing attack? I'm a believer in Garrett Nussmeir, and think he has another good outing on the road this week.

But, I'm taking Texas A&M to win outright.

Sallee: I have become a believer in LSU’s defense in the sense that it will at least keep the Tigers in every game. With that being the case, I fully expect them to have success with pressure against Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman.

A late turnover will give LSU the slight upset (but take the points just in case).

Illinois at Oregon (-21.5)

Wallace: This Illinois team is going to try and slow this game down, but they can only do that so often. The problem for them is that Oregon can score in 2 or 3 plays, with Dillon Gabriel slinging it around. I do believe Brett Bielema will have a solid defensive game plan, but I'm curious to see if that's enough to keep this close.

In the end, I think the Ducks will win, but not cover the spread.

Sallee: You’re telling me that a three-touchdown win by the Ducks still won’t cash a ticket? That’s a little aggressive. Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema loves to get down and dirty on the line of scrimmage, and that’ll be enough to give Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel a slight headache and keep this one rather ugly.

The Ducks will take care of business, but Illinois will keep this one within the number.

Notre Dame (-13.5) at Navy

Wallace: I've bought into the Navy hype, and this offensive explosion. This is going to be an interesting matchup against the Notre Dame defense, who looks to have turned a corner. This could be the game where Riley Leonard throws a few costly interceptions, and Navy takes advantage.

This is why I'm going with the Midshipmen to pull the upset, and win outright.

Sallee: I saw Notre Dame up close and personal last weekend, and they are the best boring team I’ve ever seen. Yes, that’s a compliment. With that said, being boring also lends itself to playing close(ish) games, which are right in Navy’s wheelhouse.

The Midshipmen will hit a few big plays and keep this one tight into the fourth quarter, but Riley Leonard and the Fighting Irish will get a close win when all is said and done.

Wild Card Games

Penn State (-6.5) @ Wisconsin

Wallace: Ok, with the game coming against Ohio State next week, along with Wisconsin playing better football as of late, this is the definition of a trap game for this Penn State squad. I think the Badgers can do enough offensively to hang around with the Nittany Lions, especially with this game being played at night in Camp Randall.

Wisconsin covers the spread, but loses.

BYU (+2.5) at UCF

Sallee: This "wild card" section used to be my private UCF cheerleading paragraph earlier this season. Now, not so much. Knights coach Gus Malzahn has a giant quarterback mess on his hands which has prevented him from running the true version of his offense. That won’t change this week against an undefeated Cougars team that is loaded with talent up front and will dominate the line of scrimmage.

There you have it, our weekly picks, with Barrett and Trey in a very close race down the stretch. Email any thoughts to Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com