College Football Fans Took It Upon Themselves To BRUTALLY Roast Iran's Military

The Iran military was likely surprised by the response to their social media post.

Few people probably ever thought that college football fans and Iran’s military would ever interact with each other. But my goodness, it happened - in the most American way possible.

On Thursday, Iran’s military updates account tweeted that it would be escalating the force of its attack in its war against Israel. The post did not mince words, and added an extra level of seriousness to an already brutal conflict.

I read that and thought, "Yikes, Israel better watch out." But a handful of college football fans saw this and said, "Frick it, we ball" - and posted some banger replies.

Here’s a collection of some of the best:

This is downright diabolical. I love the minds of these people.

I can just imagine the account admins looking at these tweets and going "What in the name of Ramadan is going on here?" Meanwhile, some everyday dudes are grinning from ear-to-ear at the bangers they just posted.

I probably would have sat this one out. I know the conflict isn’t with America - yet - but I still don’t want to draw Iran’s attention to myself unnecessarily.

Even so, this is the stuff that makes me proud to be an American. Only in the land of the free and the home of the best sport on Earth are you going to see regular guys brutally troll one of the most powerful military in the Middle East by comparing their threat to a weak college football schedule.

That was the serotonin boost I didn’t know I needed today. Thank you to all who contributed to this delightful conversation.