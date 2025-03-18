College Football Players Will Double Their NIL Payouts In Upcoming EA Sports Video Game

EA Sports is upping the NIL payouts for players after the success of last summer's revitalized College Football game.

In a move that was first reported by The Athletic, EA Sports has announced that players who opt-in to the upcoming summer release will see their payouts double, compared to last year's payout pool for athletes.

After each player received $600 last year for the use of their NIL in the popular football game, EA Sports has announced that they are increasing the payouts for players, who will now receive $1600, more than doubling their payments.

Along with the payout, players who opt-in will once again receive a deluxe edition of the video game, which was a massive hit last summer. Following the success of the relaunch, it's fascinating to see how much money EA Sports is spending on this year's game, especially on what the total payout will be, which will be more than $16.5 million in NIL rights for entire rosters.

There will also be additional payouts for brand ambassadors who will be pushing the game, especially the ones who will grace the cover of this year's game. According to a photo released last week from the company's photoshoot at the Rose Bowl, some of the players will be DJ Lagway, Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith, Bryce Underwood and Garrett Nussmeir.

Along with the players participating, there are coaches now involved with promoting the game. During the same photoshoot, Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin and James Franklin were all participants that were reported in the leaked social media post.

This is just the latest example of NIL growing, with the upcoming House settlement also on its way to being approved, which will see college athletes paid directly from their school.

Obviously, fans of the game are awaiting to see how it will be enhanced from last year's release. Now, with coaches looking to be involved, it will be fascinating to see how many will take part this year.

For the players, this is another win for them, especially when it comes to NIL payouts in this new era of college athletics.