College Football Playoff Chaos With Wild USC, Oklahoma Wins, Alabama Loss

The thrilling, unpredictable 2025 College Football Playoff race just got even more chaotic in the early-afternoon window on Saturday. And it's all thanks to crazy, wild finishes in LA and Tuscaloosa.

The USC Trojans hung on to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes after a frenetic comeback, and the Oklahoma Sooners got a massive, signature win on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide. But that's only telling half the story. Both for how each game played out, and for what it means moving forward.

On a wet and chilly day at the Coliseum, No. 17 USC and and No. 21 Iowa faced off, with SC hoping to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. With a daunting road game against the Oregon Ducks coming up next week, Saturday's game was a must-win. And immediately, SC came out flat-footed.

Iowa raced down the field for an opening drive touchdown, got a couple stops against the vaunted SC offense and suddenly, the Hawkeyes were up 14-0. After SC scored to make it 14-7, the Hawkeyes offense roared back. Some goal-to-go trickery, with quarterback Mark Gronowski catching a touchdown pass to go up 21-7.

Even at halftime, Iowa led 21-10 and seemed to be in firm control and headed for the upset. But SC took over in the second half in a big way, thanks in part to a ridiculous turnover, a toe-tap out of bounds, and bizarre game-ending penalty.

SC Comes Back, Oklahoma Holds On

After a field goal to open the third quarter for SC, the Trojans finally got back in the game on a highlight reel catch from wide receiver Makai Lemon.

But SC missed the two-point conversion, keeping Iowa in the lead. Though that didn't last for long, thanks to one of the craziest interceptions you'll ever see. On 3rd and 4 on their own 44-yard-line, Gronowski threw a low pass that bounced off his wide receiver and ricocheted several yards back towards the line of scrimmage, directly to USC defensive lineman Jakheem Stewart.

The Trojans took advantage with a touchdown to go up 26-21. Iowa and SC traded punts, before the Hawkeyes put together a big drive with the game on the line. Set up 1st and 10 at the SC 33, Iowa ran three straight times to bring up a 4th and 6. Gronowski was pressured and seemed to just throw it away, but Kaden Wetjen made another incredible catch. Or seemed to, until replays showed that his toe came down just out of bounds.

It quite literally does not get closer than that.

USC picked up a first down, but with one remaining timeout, Iowa looked to have a chance at a punt return or a few seconds left for a Hail Mary. Until the game effectively ended on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called against an Iowa assistant coach. Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

Speaking of brutal, there's the way Alabama lost their game.

Oklahoma Gets Dominated, Wins Anyway

Down 3-0 late in the first quarter, Alabama drove down to the Oklahoma 23-yard-line. And then Ty Simpson, who's played like a Heisman Trophy frontrunner since the early part of the season, threw a back-breaking 87-yard pick-six to give the Sooners a 10-0 lead.

Another Oklahoma pick on the ensuing drive was wiped off the board by a defensive penalty, and the Crimson Tide took advantage to get back in the game, 10-7. After forcing an Oklahoma punt though, Ryan Williams muffed a punt return, and the Sooners were in business from the Alabama 31. Two plays later, it was 17-7 Sooners.

Even after the Crimson Tide made it 17-14, they couldn't get out of their own way. With the clock running out on the first half, Bama was set up for a 36-yard field goal attempt, only to see it blocked.

The third quarter wasn't much better. Oklahoma got a field goal to stretch their lead to 20-14. But the Crimson Tide rallied for a touchdown to go up 21-20. Bama got the ball back late in the quarter with a chance to get some breathing room, only to give up a monster sack-fumble on 3rd and 9.

Oklahoma got the lead to 23-21 with a field goal, and the defense held on, forcing several stops and a turnover on downs to run out the clock on a gigantic win.

The Sooners won despite having just 212 total yards on offense, with a woeful 4.2 yards per play. They had just 138 passing yards and 2.6 yards per carry on the ground. And won. But all the success in the world can't overcome three backbreaking turnovers. And that's exactly how it played out.

Suddenly, the playoff race is even more chaotic than it was entering the week. Oklahoma's given itself a huge resume boost with a road win against a top-5 Alabama team. And Bama now has no margin for error, as a third loss would likely send it out of the playoff picture. USC has put itself in the position of controlling its own destiny, but that destiny would require a road win in one of the toughest places to play in the country.

These next few weeks are going to be anything but boring. Buckle up.