Arch Manning Mania: Texas vs. Ohio State Won’t Define the Season, Neither Will LSU vs. Clemson Thanks To CFP

While it will certainly be ‘Arch Manning Mania’ at Ohio State this weekend, as the Texas Longhorns head to Columbus, I think some are forgetting that this game will not define the season for either team.

You know, because of the strengths of schedule metrics that the college football playoff released last week, which led to the SEC deciding to finally go to a 9-game conference schedule. Trust me, nothing will take away the ambiance of this game on Saturday, with a No.1 vs. No.3 matchup taking place.

But, there will be plenty of people who go overboard in their hot takes following the game, no matter which team adds one to the win column. And guess what? That's exactly why we love this crazy sport.

After eight months of buildup, with an offseason spent talking about settlements, NIL, CFP formats and how rosters are being gutted because of the transfer portal, we have a stacked lineup over a five-day period that will leave us feeling every bit hungover on Tuesday morning.

So, the question is, how much stock should we put into Saturday’s lineup that features games like Clemson versus LSU, Miami versus Notre Dame, Texas versus Ohio State and even South Carolina versus Virginia Tech?

It's simple-don't start freaking out if your team happens to lose.

Trust me, it's not worth it, with eleven guaranteed games left on the schedule. If you're going to start losing your mind, then your team had better have gotten absolutely destroyed.

Everyone Don't Freak Out If You Lose. The CFP Has You Covered Now

Right now, the college football playoff committee has decided that the harder the game, the more consideration it will take into the loss. It's not as if Ohio State is playing the sisters of the poor at home. No, it's a championship-caliber Texas team with Arch Manning leading the offense, while the defense could be the best in the country.

The same could be said for Ohio State, which has the chance to be a menace on offense, as defenders try to contain Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and a rushing attack that could end up being the deciding factor. But, there is obviously room to grow, and while there will be plenty of fans who freak out following the loss, at least this is the opening game of the season, and not towards the final weekend.

Consider this a showcase for the immortals, with the defending national champions having to hear about the second-coming of Peyton Manning over the past five months. Sure, this has the makings of the biggest regular season game in recent memory, but usually the football gods have a funny way of screwing everything up for us once the ball is finally kicked off.

I'm not implying that this is going to be a one-sided affair, but we've all seen these types of games end up finishing with a lopsided score. If we're lucky, this one goes all the way down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and all the anticipation pays off in the end.

But, if your team does lose to another Top-25-ranked opponent this weekend, please don't act like the season is over. Yes, I'm talking to you Kansas State fans. As I mentioned earlier, if the CFP committee actually takes their metrics into play when determining the best twelve teams in college football, then this game at Ohio State, Clemson or even Miami, will be just a tool that is used to decide how the committee will seed you come playoff time.

That's if everything else this season goes as planned.

Arch-Mania Taking Over Columbus, But Don't Go Crazy Just Yet

As for the Arch Manning conversation, it's not going anywhere, which should be an obvious way to explain the chaos surrounding the Texas quarterback. One of three things is going to happen on Saturday when the final whistle blows.

Arch would have exceeded expectations, throwing for 300 yards with a few touchdowns and maybe one interception. Or, he will have a subpar game that ends with some type of turnover that seals the win for Ohio State.

But, there is a third option that feels like it could take shape. What if Arch Manning has a mediocre game, finishes with 240 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but Texas still finds a way to win?

Then the Longhorns quarterback will have a season-opening win, with plenty of folks discussing whether some pundits have crowned him too early. But at the same time, it gives Texas its flowers for winning on the road in a hostile environment.

The same can be said for either Clemson's Cade Klubnik or LSU's Garrett Nussmeir. Don't let the first game fool you, even if one of these guys lights up the box score. Just take it as a way for your team to catapult into September.

You've waited eight months for this weekend, so don't lose your mind over one loss, unless it's to a lesser opponent. We've still got a long way to go!