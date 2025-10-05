AP Top-25 Shake-Up: Texas And Penn State Out, Miami Climbs To No. 2 After Wild Week 6

College football chaos continues as Miami rises, Georgia Tech surges, and preseason favorites Texas and Penn State fall from the rankings

After losing on Saturday, both Texas and Penn State have been removed from the latest college football AP Top-25 that has been released.

In what was a monumental loss to UCLA, with their second-straight Big Ten defeat, Penn State is now looking in from the outside. The latest upset loss has folks in Happy Valley in a bad mood, with much of the attention toward head coach James Franklin.

As for Texas, this is obviously not the team that many were hyping up before the season started, with Arch Manning receiving plenty of unwarranted attention for the Heisman Trophy.

Now, one month later, the Longhorns have also been sent packing, after starting the season ranked first in the country.

College Football Rewind: Alabama Rolls, Penn State Implodes, Miami Dominates And Texas Exposed In Wild Week 6

Plenty Of Movement In The New AP Top-25 Poll

After beating Florida State, the Miami Hurricanes are now ranked second, with Oregon dropping a spot to third.

The biggest mover would have to be Georgia Tech, who jumped four spots to No.13 in this week's poll, followed by Tennessee's jump to No. 12.

As for Vanderbilt, coming off the loss at Alabama, the Commodores are rightfully still ranked, coming in at No. 20.

Here is the latest AP Top-25

1. Ohio State

2. Miami

3. Oregon

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. Indiana

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Georgia

11. LSU

12. Tennessee

13. Georgia Tech

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Illinois

18. BYU

19. Virginia

20. Vanderbilt

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Memphis

24. South Florida

25. Florida State

It's obvious that voters are still giving FSU the benefit of the win over Alabama, while Iowa State fell eight spots after the loss to Cincinnati.

Pivotal Weekend Of College Football Upcoming

We are in for another pivotal weekend ahead in college football, with plenty of matchups that could cause further chaos as we inch closer to the first playoff rankings.

No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois

No. 7 Indiana @ No. 3 Oregon

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl)

Florida @ No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 10 Georgia @ Auburn

South Carolina @ No. 11 LSU

Buckle up, this is going to be an entertaining week ahead.