AP Top 25: Ohio State Leads At No.1, While Vanderbilt Crashes In After South Carolina Upset

After a chaotic weekend of college football, which also saw both UCLA and Virginia Tech fire their head coaches, we have our new AP Top 25.

Thankfully, the slate did not disappoint, with Georgia versus Tennessee and Texas A&M versus Notre Dame coming down to the final plays. Did you expect anything else from the college football weekend I sure hope not.

Oh, and how about the Vanderbilt Commodores beating No. 11 South Carolina? A monster day for Clark Lea, who voluntarily put in his backup QB for Diego Pavia late in the fourth quarter.

You knew the Dores were going to be ranked this week, while Miami flexed its muscle on USF after Alex Golesh took his team on a wild two-week journey beating Boise State and Florida.

The Latest AP Top-25

Here is the latest poll, which saw plenty of movement this week.

1. Ohio state

2. Penn State

3. LSU

4. Miami

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Florida State

8. Texas

9. Illinois

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Iowa State

13. Ole Miss

14. Alabama

15. Tennessee

16. Utah

17. Texas Tech

18. Georgia Tech

19. Indiana

20. Vanderbilt

21. Michigan

22. Auburn

23. Missouri

24. Notre Dame

25. USC

And there you have it, the new poll has been released. So, argue away. Let me know what you think. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com