AP Top 25: Ohio State Leads At No.1, While Vanderbilt Crashes In After South Carolina Upset
Chaos Across College Football Leads to Major AP Top 25 Shakeup
After a chaotic weekend of college football, which also saw both UCLA and Virginia Tech fire their head coaches, we have our new AP Top 25.
Thankfully, the slate did not disappoint, with Georgia versus Tennessee and Texas A&M versus Notre Dame coming down to the final plays. Did you expect anything else from the college football weekend I sure hope not.
Oh, and how about the Vanderbilt Commodores beating No. 11 South Carolina? A monster day for Clark Lea, who voluntarily put in his backup QB for Diego Pavia late in the fourth quarter.
You knew the Dores were going to be ranked this week, while Miami flexed its muscle on USF after Alex Golesh took his team on a wild two-week journey beating Boise State and Florida.
The Latest AP Top-25
Here is the latest poll, which saw plenty of movement this week.
- 1. Ohio state
- 2. Penn State
- 3. LSU
- 4. Miami
- 5. Georgia
- 6. Oregon
- 7. Florida State
- 8. Texas
- 9. Illinois
- 10. Texas A&M
- 11. Oklahoma
- 12. Iowa State
- 13. Ole Miss
- 14. Alabama
- 15. Tennessee
- 16. Utah
- 17. Texas Tech
- 18. Georgia Tech
- 19. Indiana
- 20. Vanderbilt
- 21. Michigan
- 22. Auburn
- 23. Missouri
- 24. Notre Dame
- 25. USC
And there you have it, the new poll has been released. So, argue away. Let me know what you think. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com