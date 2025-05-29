Electric Trailer Drops For New College Football Video Game, Reactions Flood In

The trailer for "College Football 26" has arrived, and it's glorious.

The "College Football" video game series from EA Sports returned last summer with "College Football 25" after not having a new game since 2013.

It was more than a decade in the making, and the hype was at a level I'd never seen before for a sports video game.

"College Football 25" was so popular that it quickly became the best-selling sports game ever in America. Not too bad for EA Sports!

"College Football 26" trailer released

EA Sports released the trailer for "College Football 26" Thursday morning, and, as expected, it's a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It looks pretty exciting, but you don't have to take my word for it when it comes to fans being fired up. The comments section was loaded with reactions:

Whoever decided using Enter Sandman and then transition to the audio from the crowd deserves a raise

I need a trophy room, spring game, storm the field, game day presentation

Remember this time last year how pumped we were for the CFB 25 trailer

Whoever edits these trailers deserves the biggest raise ever

Its that time again 😅

WE ARE SO BACK

I prayed for Times like this

Virginia tech fan here, I know u hear the music bout time we are properly represented!!!!!!

There’s nothing like College Football atmosphere

'25 was GREAT! '26 will be GREATER!

We Ready

Clearly, fans are amped up and I don't blame them. I'm right there with them. It's borderline criminal we went more than a decade without a new college football game.

Well, EA Sports is back to rolling them out, and it appears "College Football 26" will be even better than "College Football 25." Having actual coaches in the game is a very nice touch - even if Ryan Day looks a bit ridiculous.

My biggest issues with "College Football 25" were the fact Heisman mode was absurdly difficult, and you couldn't create a player in Dynasty Mode.

Creating players and adjusting rosters was one of the best parts of the old game. Hopefully, that's changed in "College Football 26."

As for Heisman mode being almost impossible to play, I guess I just have to get better.

July 10th can't get here fast enough. There's a 100% chance I spend the money to get the game and build a dynasty. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.