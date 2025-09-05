Don't Buy Into 2K Sports College Basketball Video Game Hype

Who didn't see this one coming a mile away?

Ever since the announcement of a new college basketball video game being in development came down the pike, eager fans have been met with a series of setbacks.

First, it was announced that EA Sports would no longer be the developer for the game, leaving the project in serious limbo.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, 2K Sports threw their hat in the ring, but they weren't exactly showing up as knights in shining armor.

I have to say, this might be one of the most pathetic turns of events in the college sports video game world in a long time.

Not only are college basketball fans not getting the game they thought they were getting, but 2K Sports is trying to placate them by introducing some half-assed "college experience" into their latest NBA game.

It was lame when Madden let you play as a handful of schools in a "College Football Playoff" mode, and it's lame in this instance too.

Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure, and it was actually quite entertaining to see everyone come together to take turns clapping back at 2K.

Wow, tell us how you really feel, folks!

I will be honest with you all, though, I really don't care one way or another.

We got college football back in video game form, and to me, that is enough.

Getting college basketball video games back always felt like both a pipe dream and wholly unnecessary.

The EA Sports NCAA Basketball series was fun at the time, but bringing back the games in earnest just isn't a hill I'm willing to die on.

We won the war with regard to getting College Football 25 and beyond back in circulation. I think we should just be happy that we, as a fanbase, were able to achieve that.

Someday, we will see a college basketball video game grace our presence, but there's no need to rush things.

Take a deep breath, pop on College Football 26, and chill for a while.