College Basketball Considering Major Change That Should Enrage Fans

College basketball fans don't want to see changes to the format of the game.

College basketball might be facing a huge change in the coming years.

If there's one thing college basketball and college football fans love, it's tradition. History is woven into the DNA of college sports.

It's a huge part of the culture and dynamics. Yet, we sometimes hear of really bad ideas being floated, such as constantly expanding the NCAA Tournament.

Well, buckle up because another doozy is on the way:

Changing from a two-halves format.

NCAA considering taking college basketball to quarters.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it will take a look at possibly replacing the current two-halves format with four quarters - the same format the women and NBA have.

The NCAA announced the following:

"In considering the decisions last month, the NCAA Men's Basketball Committee had conversations about ways to continue this direction in the upcoming years, which includes positive momentum for moving the men's game from halves to quarters. The committee realizes there are hurdles to implementing the quarter format to the game, including the structuring of media timeouts to accommodate commercial inventory. The committee recommended NCAA Division I conferences create a joint working group to provide feedback on the potential change from halves to quarters."

No. Absolutely not. Hard pass. Having two halves is one of the coolest parts about college basketball. It sets it apart, and it's been that way for more than 100 years.

The two-halves format was instituted in 1905, and other than a brief change in the 1950s for a couple of years, hasn't been touched.

College basketball isn't meant to look like the NBA or women's basketball. It's meant to be its own unique sport.

The two-halves format is one of the biggest things that sets it apart, and fans should reject any attempt to change it.

It's spitting on the history and tradition of the sport millions of Americans love. You don't have to take my word for it.

Some people on Reddit are fired up about the potential change and see it as nothing more than an attempt to stack in more commercials:

So they'll limit the commercials to the quarter breaks right? RIGHT!?!?

I can’t see any other reason than finding more time for commercials.

Just trying to find a way to squeeze in more money, college basketball games being no more than 2 hours is what makes watching these games so accessible

So you wanna make this a sh*ttier version of NBA? Who’s gonna watch that?

There’s two realistic outcomes and you won’t like either of them. They will either (a) run 2 commercials per quarter plus the quarter break for 11 total commercials, or (b) increase the time of every commercial by around 60-90 seconds. They aren’t switching unless it makes the broadcasters more money. There are certainly in-game benefits, but this will only result in an increase in total commercial time, not a decrease.

Honestly, this change would suck b****

Might as well go to eights, with two commercial breaks in each.

I like the unique feel of 20 minute halves. I’m sure there are good reasons for changing it, I just haven’t really cared for it in the women’s game.

Preserve the sport as it is and don't ruin it. This should be simple, but apparently not easy for some. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.