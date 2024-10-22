Colin Kaepernick — Who Still Thinks He Can Play In The NFL — Hasn't Watched A Game In 8 Years

It's hard to believe that it's been about eight years since Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee during the National Anthem, and while he has a right to do that, all 32 NFL teams have a right to say, "Yeah, that dude doesn't have the talent for us to put up with that nonsense."

Still, in the years since, Kaepernick has fought to get back to the NFL level, even turning down opportunities to play in other leagues,

Man, the guy must be a real NFL junkie, huh? To sue the league, settle, and then still want to play in the NFL? He must not do anything but watch NFL football morning, noon, and night, right?

Uh… no.

According to Page Six, Kaepernick — who now has a tech startup called Lumi — was part of the WSJ Tech Live Conference in California alongside Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, composer Hans Zimmer, and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (by the way, that seems like one of the most randomly assembled panels ever).

Kaepernick was asked whether or not he has watched much NFL lately, and he said he hasn't in a long, long time.

"I haven’t watched a game in 8 years," he said.

Really? I watch like 7+ hours of it every Sunday, and I haven't been begging teams to let me play for 8 years (I've been begging longer than that… c'mon guys, I have a pretty good arm).

Kaepernick Still Has Interest In Playing In The NFL… Despite Seemingly Having No Interest In The NFL

Kaepernick still wants to be in an NFL uniform at some point, despite having not watched a game in almost a decade. That's what box scores are for.

"Oh, I still check everybody’s stats," he said. "It also informs who my agent reaches out to, but I still check the stats. I see what’s going on. I don’t ever turn a game on though, because I’m not gonna support in that way, but I need to keep my finger on the pulse of what’s happening with quarterbacks out there."

Look… I don't think we're under too many illusions that Kaepernick is a super smart guy anymore… but why, if you're trying to be an NFL quarterback, would you admit to having not watched it since Tom Brady was a Patriot?

Dude, you lie and tell everyone you do nothing but watch the NFL. Maybe that'll trick another team into watching you work out after their first and second-string QBs blow out their ACLs.

I can't wrap my head around this.

Kaepernick said at the same event that he still trains and has an interest in representing the US in the Flag Football competition at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Yes, you read that right: Kaepernick wants to represent the United States… after protesting and complaining about how terrible it is.

The irony and lack of self-awareness are off the charts.