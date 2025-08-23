Colin Cowherd Kicks Off College Football Week Zero By Comparing Joe Biden To 'Walking Bowl Of Oatmeal'

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd woke up on the first Saturday of the college football season firing on all cylinders. Hours before Iowa State and Kansas State end our long, national nightmare commonly referred to as the offseason, Cowherd kicked off the morning with former president Joe Biden and breakfast on his mind.

In the most recent instance of Where Colin was right, the host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, took to X (formerly the blue bird app) and addressed some apparent concerns people have with Donald Trump's "swollen hand."

I've gotta be honest, this was the first I have heard of 45/47's hand, but if Colin says it's a thing, it must be a thing.

"As Americas Honesty Broker I must say this - Democrats pointing out Trumps swollen hand as a major health concern is pretty rich. Joe Biden was a walking bowl of oatmeal for three years and the lefts response "noting to see here," wrote Cowherd.

Louder for the people in the back!

Punctuation and grammar aside, Cowherd nailed it. This is a man who is salivating at the thought of college football occupying his television from noon eastern until mid-January of 2026. He woke up and chose violence. KState, were you reading? Get him a silver and purple helmet, let him run down and cover a couple of kickoffs. And if the Wildcats can't handle a fired-up Colin, maybe the Cyclones from Iowa State could find this man a set of pads and a package of plays.

I want Cowherd busting my wedge (Hey now!) if he's going to elicit this type of energy four hours before the first ball of the season is kicked in Dublin, Ireland (host of the Saturday tilt between Iowa State and KSU, in case you've been living under a boulder).

The Left Coast finally got to Uncle Cowherd. And I don't hate it. It was just a matter of time. Nevermind the fact that I'm pretty sure Cowherd's based in Chicago now (essentially, the California of the Midwest, no?). Doesn't matter. He's seen and heard the loonies on the Left long enough to detect bullshit. Based on this early morning tweet, I'd be surprised if Cowherd doesn't approach next weekend's Week One of the college football season in a backwards hat.

Now someone go wake up oatmeal Joe and tell him kickoff is nearing.

