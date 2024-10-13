Cole Kmet Does It All: TE Scores 2 Touchdowns And Steps In As Emergency Long Snapper

Cole Kmet brought his A-game across the pond this weekend. The Bears tight end found the end zone twice and stepped in as the emergency long snapper during the first half of Chicago's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Early in the second quarter, Bears QB Caleb Williams executed a beautiful play to score the first touchdown of the day for Chicago. Williams dropped back, faked to the left, faked to the right and then found Kmet down the middle. Fending off two Jaguars' defenders, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end fought for an extra 10 yards and stretched across the goal line for the score.

But after that play, it wasn't time for Kmet to relax on the bench just yet. Because in the first quarter, long snapper Scott Daly suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The team only has one long snapper on the active roster, so it's up to Kmet to do the honors for the remainder of the punts, field goals and PATs in the Week 6 match-up.

Check out his flawless first attempt:

Oh, and just for good measure, Kmet hit paydirt (and nailed the long snap) one more time just before the half.

Earlier this season, the 25-year-old discussed his role as the emergency long snapper on his podcast, The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet.

"If some sh*t happens, I'm going in," Kmet said. "Which is, like, terrifying."

But Kmet is being modest. Many of his teammates have complimented him on his versatility — including Patrick Scales, the team's veteran long snapper, who is also currently sidelined due to injury, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos.

"Cole is so good that Scales even says, 'Man, like, if Cole ever figures it out, I'm screwed,'" Santos said. "'I mean, he can cover it. He's big… If he gives it a little bit more time — obviously, he's busy with tight end stuff — I'm done.'"

Social media took notice as well.

"I always joke with Scales," Kmet said on his podcast. "Maybe I'll just do this tight end thing for, like, 10 to 12 years. And then when I'm like, 'You know what? I'm kind of done with this,' I'll just transition and long snap, you know, and do that for the next eight or nine.

"I could probably do that for eight or nine years, whatever… Make a few million bucks doing it that way and, you know, I'd obviously spend more time on the golf course, so maybe that's the route I go with."

It's nice to have options.

Cole Kmet finished the first half with four receptions for 43 yards, two touchdowns …and a couple of perfect snaps.