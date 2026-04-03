'Does Not Run The Big 12': Brett Yormark Fires Back At Billionaire Texas Tech Regent Cody Campbell

Cody Campbell has rapidly become one of the most important figures in college football, almost singlehandedly responsible for the rapid rise of the Texas Tech Red Raiders program.

After years of mediocrity, without a single nine-win season or better since the magical 2008 Graham Harrell, Michael Crabtree season under head coach Mike Leach, Texas Tech exploded back onto the national scene in 2025 thanks to the country's best transfer portal class. They went 11-1 in the regular season, with their only loss coming on the road to a tough Arizona State team. While their schedule wasn't exactly full of ranked teams, the ones they played, they dominated.

They went on the road against the Utah Utes, always a tough place to play, and dominated in a 34-10 win. Then they handled the #7 BYU Cougars 29-7 in Lubbock, following it up with an even more impressive 34-7 shellacking of the Cougars in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Red Raiders allowed just 142 points in 13 games before reaching the College Football Playoff.

And while they couldn't get past an elite Oregon Ducks team, the progress they've made is a direct result of financial and administrative support from Campbell. The perks of having a billionaire alumnus who made his money in the oil and gas industry. Beyond the money, Campbell is also the chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents. So when he speaks, it matters. Right now, he's speaking a lot, and he isn't happy with the Big 12 Conference and commissioner Brett Yormark.

Cody Campbell Not Happy With Moving Texas Tech Home Opener

Campbell took to social media this week to express his frustration with an apparent decision by the Big 12 to move Texas Tech's home conference opener against the Houston Cougars from Saturday, September 19th to Friday, September 18th. Friday night games have become more common in recent years, despite being traditionally a high school football staple, because there's less competition on national television.

Well, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark saw those comments, and shot back in an interview with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

"Cody Campbell does not run the Big 12," Yormark said. "Our Board and our ADs approved playing 12 games a year off of Saturdays in an effort to raise the profile, narrative, and viewership of Big 12 Football. Texas Tech hosting a primetime game on Friday night delivers that.

"Friday night Big 12 football games outperformed the Conference’s average rating by 64% in 2025. All of our schools are treated equally during the TV scheduling process and this game fits within our scheduling parameters. I am thankful that our TV partners provide us with these opportunities."

But Campbell doesn't think that's worth the sacrifice. After his initial post, he followed up on Friday, saying, "I will re-iterate that Friday nights are sacred in Texas, and high school football is an integral part of our proud culture. It's different here than it is in other states."

His objection isn't just that, it's the strain it puts on fans to get to the game from other parts of the state and the Red Raiders having a night game in Oregon the weekend before.

"Texas Tech’s alumni base is largely centered in the DFW area, which is 300+ miles from Lubbock. A Friday game puts enormous strain on their ability to attend the game.

Tech plays a late road game in Corvallis, Oregon prior Saturday -will arrive back in Lubbock at about 4am on Sunday. While we are technically inside the 'window' that allows this game to be played, it’s only by a few hours, and will put significant strain on our team, staff - even the equipment managers."

While clarifying that he and Yormark and friends and work together, Campbell heavily implied that conference commissioners have taken on too much power: "However, I do stand by a quote I made: the Commissioners work for the Presidents, and the Presidents work for the Boards. The commissioners have not been vested in unilateral authority to do whatever they want. This is an issue throughout college athletics."



Sounds like that relationship might be a bit more strained moving forward.

At the end of the day, both sides have a strong case here. Yormark is looking out for his conference in putting Texas Tech in a guaranteed, marquee national window, thereby increasing the likelihood of more ratings and exposure for what's currently the conference's signature school. Campbell, on the other hand, is right that this puts more stress on the players and staff, will take attention away from high school games scheduled that night, and creates more hurdles for fans looking to drive in to Lubbock from Dallas or elsewhere.

Thing is, that's college football. Money talks, and when decisions are made around the sport these days, money will come first. As it often does in every sport. His financial backing, as a founder of an NIL collective, is the single biggest reason that Tech reached the top-4 last year, and is expected to dominate the Big 12 again in 2026. Surely, if anyone can understand the motivations at play here, it's him.