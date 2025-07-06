Cody Bellinger Makes Outrageous Shoestring Catch Before Turning Rare Double Play Against Mets

The New York Yankees may have lost this weekend's Subway Series against the New York Mets, but outfielder Cody Bellinger certainly can't take any of the blame.

The former National League MVP hit a home run in the first game of the three-game series, picked up a double in the second, and entered Sunday's contest against the Mets with three RBI over two games. On Sunday, Bellinger picked up two base knocks and a walk, but it was a play he made out in left field in the bottom of the seventh inning that rightfully has the baseball world talking.

Former Yankee Juan Soto hit a hard line drive out to left, and while it didn't look like there was any way Bellinger was going to get to the baseball, he managed to pull off the definition of a shoestring catch. He wasn't done there, either, as he then showed off his arm by sending a rocket to first base to catch Francisco Lindor and pull off the rare 7-3 double play.

The way Bellinger looked down at his glove before firing the baseball to first, it seemed that even he was surprised he made the snag.

We may only be in early July, but it's safe to say that the year-end review tape of this year's Yankees' season will feature this catch and double play throw from Bellinger.

The Yankees snapped a six-game skid Sunday afternoon by picking up a 6-4 win at Citi Field. They'll welcome the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs to Yankee Stadium for back-to-back series before the All-Star break.