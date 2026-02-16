Coco Gauff Doesn't Fully Commit To Bashing America With Statement Liberals Should Take Note Of

American tennis star Coco Gauff isn't one to go out of her way to share her political beliefs, but when she's presented a question about the ongoings in the United States, she's quick to talk about just how bad things are in her home country.

During last month's Australian Open, Gauff was among many American players who were randomly asked to share their thoughts about the country one year into President Donald Trump's second term. While the majority of players didn't take the bait and bash the United States from a press room on the other side of the world, Gauff couldn't resist.

After saying that she felt "fatigued" talking about politics, she stated that "it's hard being a black woman" in the United States. Gauff, who will turn 22 in March, turned professional at 14-years-old and has a reported net worth of more than $30 million.

A month removed from the Aussie Open, Gauff spoke with The Guardian ahead of this week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. While she did voice harsh criticism of the United States, specifically the deaths and protests involving ICE agents in Minnesota, she didn't completely stick to the very predictable liberal playbook.

"Everything going on in the US, obviously I’m not really for it. I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on," Gauff said.

This then led Gauff to throw a bit of a curveball.

"I think for me, it is tough to sometimes wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American," Gauff said.

"But I think when you’re from any country, you don’t have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality. So, I’m hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values."

Gauff's comment about people "dying in the streets just for existing" is overly dramatic, but for her to go on and explicitly say that she cares about her country and that she's proud to be an American is an aspect that most are either too scared to admit these days, or they actually do hate their country.

From politicians, media members, athletes, or your neighbor who still has a Hillary Clinton ‘16 sticker on the back of their car, far too many refuse to admit their love and appreciation for America, and instead rip it to shreds while believing the propaganda that claims the United States isn’t the greatest country in the history of the world.

You, me, Gauff, or anyone else can vehemently disagree on various things, but if we can share a love for the United States, well maybe that'll lead to an actual conversation instead of yelling phrases back at each other in the comments section of a social media post.