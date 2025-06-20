Coastal Carolina Player Drops A Banger Of A Quote About LSU Ahead Of CWS

In just over 24 hours, the College World Series will begin.

It’s almost here. In just over 24 hours, the College World Series will begin.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and LSU Tigers begin their best of three series in Omaha, NE, on Saturday night at 6 p.m .

Beach vs. Bayou. French chickens vs. French cats. Hotshot rising power vs. all-time blueblood.

Bring. It. On.

There’s a lot to like about both teams, particularly the pitching . Each staff boasts arms that can make you look foolish and keep an offense stifled. These games could come down to which pitchers blink first, and with the bats that each team has, the slightest flinch could be costly.

While each team could say plenty of good things about each other, Coastal Carolina was reluctant to give out compliments to its foe.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, a reporter asked three different players what they liked about LSU. Pitcher Jacob Morrison was the first to answer, and he kept it real.

"Not a whole lot," he quipped just before the room burst into laughter.

Savage.

Infielder Blake Barthol followed that up with a more polished response.

"We’re not really worried about the Tigers, we’re more of a self-oriented team. We’re just focused on our team and our team only," Barthol said.

If I were in either of their shoes, I wouldn’t be eager to answer the question either. Should the reporter have asked, "What are your thoughts about LSU heading into the matchup?," it would be wise to give a response that respected them while being confident in my team.

But no athlete is going to sit up there and wax poetic about what they like about another team. It’s almost game time; liking each other and playing buddy-buddy with opponents isn’t an option. While it's borderline arrogant, I like the response from these guys, especially Morrison’s.

Saturday night can’t come soon enough. This is going to be a phenomenal series.