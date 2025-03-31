Coastal Carolina Will Offer FREE FOOD To Fans At All Home Football Games

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football program just guaranteed packed stadiums for themselves for the entire season.

Let’s be up front, the Chanticleers football program isn’t exactly on the level of Georgia or Ohio State. Over the past eight seasons , they’ve reached double-digit win totals just twice and have gone 2-2 in lower-level bowl games (winning the Cure Bowl in 2021 and the Hawaii Bowl in 2023).

Current Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely did graduate from Coastal Carolina and is a certified dawg in the NFL, but not a lot of pro talent has come from this school.

Even so, I can guarantee you the seats are going to be packed to the rafters before kickoff at every game at Brooks Stadium.

And it's because of the free food. No, this isn't an early April Fool's joke.

Yes, you read that right. Coastal Carolina announced Monday that anyone who comes to a home game will be guaranteed access to the best resource on the planet - free food. The school is partnering with Aramark to pull off this incredible venture.

You can get all the hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, water and soda you want.

My mouth is watering just thinking about this.

The only catch is that you have to limit yourself to four items per visit (dangit). But the good news is that you can visit as many times as you want, as long as you scan each visit on an app. Given that free food is the prize, that’s an easy ask for fans.

If you happen to catch the Chanticleers on a random ESPN broadcast this year, don’t be surprised if every seat is packed - and if tons of people are chowing down on nachos. Even if Coastal Carolina ends its season winless, everyone who goes there will be in paradise.