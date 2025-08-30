Clock Mismanagement Masterclass Dooms Deion, Colorado

Is this the turning point in Deion's time in Boulder?

Okay, class, it's pop quiz time!

You're a coach of a Power 4 college football program, and you're down by seven with the ball and a minute and eight seconds are left on the clock.

You have two timeouts at your disposal (this is important).

Ideally, how many timeouts should you have when the game is over?

If you answered "zero," congrats! You know ball better than Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Check out this time management "disasterclass."

The Buffaloes couldn't capitalize on turnovers from three first-half possessions by the Yellow Jackets, falling to Georgia Tech 27-20 in a thriller in Boulder on Friday night.

Year three isn't exactly off to the best start for Deion and company, as the Colorado faithful are left with more questions than answers after starting the season 0-1.

What's worse, when questioned about his lack of timeout usage in his postgame presser, Sanders doubled down.

Wild stuff from Coach Prime.

Personally, it looks like the Deion experiment in Boulder is starting to turn sour.

I have no doubt Sanders can recruit, as several of his high-profile recruiting wins, like Drelon Miller and Jordan Seaton, were visible and effective throughout the game.

My questions lie with his gameday coaching abilities and, more importantly, his ability to establish a winning culture.

This should be the year that Coach Prime puts it all together at Colorado, and while it is only game one, it doesn't look like that's the case.

On the one hand, Georgia Tech is a quality opponent, picked by many to make a run at the ACC title.

On the other hand, last night's game could've been a microcosm of systemic issues that continue to pop up season after season.

Regardless, fans are starting to turn on the Sanders regime as the grains of sand continue to pass through the hourglass of his tenure.

It will be interesting to see how this year unfolds for Deion Sanders.

If the Buffs are able to right the ship and end the season on a run to the College Football Playoff, this game will be a blip on the radar.

However, if things go south and Sanders gets the axe, we might be able to point to this game as the event horizon of Deion's time in the Centennial State.