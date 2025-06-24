Clippers Star James Harden Named in Legal Battle Over Alleged Sexual Assault

NBA star and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden was named in a lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, on Monday.

The plaintiff, Marisa Watley, alleges that Harden's nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, sexually assaulted her at a New Year's Eve 2024 party at Harden's home.

Watley named Harden in the lawsuit, claiming his negligence contributed to her assault. She also alleges that members of Harden's security team unjustly removed her friends from the home while she remained inside.

According to a statement from Watley (via Fox News Digital), the security members covered for Justice Blackburn during the alleged rape by keeping Watley's friends out, leaving the plaintiff helpless while accompanied by Blackburn in Harden's home.

"Since New Year’s Day, when I reported the rape by Mr. Blackburn to the police, I have remained puzzled by how Mr. Harden’s security behaved that day — it is painful to imagine that this all could have been stopped in time," Watley stated.

"I hope this complaint pushes security employees generally to act more responsibly when women are in danger."

The lawsuit states that Watley seeks a jury trial and economic, compensatory, and punitive damages totaling $100,000.

Harden, a 16-season NBA veteran, averaged 22.8 points and 8.7 assists in 79 games for the Clippers in 2024-25. He earned his 11th All-Star selection but suffered a devastating Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

