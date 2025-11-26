Clippers, Lakers Get Chippy As Kris Dunn Shoves Luka Doncic, Ending With Ejection

Luka Doncic will pay his teammate's fines once the NBA comes a-knockin'

Luka Doncic and the Lakers cooked their crosstown rivals, the Clippers, on Tuesday night — a game that got chippy in the final minutes.

With just over three minutes left in regulation, Clippers guard Kris Dunn drove the ball into Doncic’s chest with a shove, prompting Lakers teammate Jaxson Hayes to step in and answer Dunn right back.

Once Dunn swiped at Hayes’ face, an ejection was inevitable. Hayes and Dunn picked up technicals, but Dunn’s double-tech sent him to the locker room early.

The battle of LA was heated, but the winner was clear.

Though it sounds clichéd, Dunn's burst of energy was about the only pulse from the Clippers, who were visiting Crypto.com and the clear underdogs in their own city.

In the end, the Lakers imposed their will.

"I mean, everybody got each other's back," Doncic said after the 135-118 Lakers win.

Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Old Man LeBron combined for 99 points.

The game Tuesday night — ending at a terribly late 10:35 p.m., Pacific Time — was also an NBA Cup West Group B face-off, meaning they've advanced to the Knockout Round … (Fans still don't care much for the tournament.)

Doncic then joked that Hayes may soon get disciplined by the Association. "I'll pay his fine for sure."

Over the years, the Clippers have been criticized for overspending yet underachieving compared to the Lakers.

Hoping to buck the trend of the little-brother team, they opened their multi-billion-dollar Intuit Dome and retained players like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, who are exorbitantly paid.

Still, the Clippers can't find a groove or build upon their roster.

The Lakers retained their bragging rights to the city, not that they were in danger of losing it to the Clips anytime soon.

