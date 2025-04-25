Clippers Fans Poke Fun At Nikola Jokic's Love For Horses

The Clippers' new stadium in Inglewood, California, features a section called "The Wall" for Clippers fans only. The sight of fans in The Wall can obstruct the line of sight for free-throw shooters. In the NBA Playoffs, The Wall is seemingly paying dividends.

For Thursday's Game 3 homestand against the Denver Nuggets, fans at the Intuit Dome are playing mind games with the Nuggets.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić loves riding horses back in Serbia.

Fans in The Wall found horse masks on their seats, hoping the tactic would distract Jokić and get the Serbian to miss free throws.

It certainly worked on at least one occasion.

Ahead of Thursday's Clippers-Nuggets face-off, Denver's interim coach David Adelman acknowledged The Wall's effect on opposing free-throw shooters.

Fans also brought signs to Thursday's game, some reading "Best Actor" and "Flop Like a Fish," jabbing at Jokić's foul-baiting.

"That could be a motivational factor, hopefully not to go home," Adelman said of The Wall's theatrics.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela