Cleveland Guardians Pitcher's Bizarre Pitches Prompt Gambling Investigation, Placed On Paid Leave

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz, Jr. is under investigation by Major League Baseball for unusual betting activity involving two pitches thrown in June. MLB has placed him on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of the inquiry.

A sportsbook flagged betting activity on pitches from games on June 15 and June 27, where bets were placed on Ortiz throwing a ball or hitting a batter. Both pitches fell wildly outside the strike zone.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, a betting-integrity firm reviewed the pitches and deemed them irregular enough to warrant scrutiny of Ortiz. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher is in his first season with Cleveland after being traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates in December 2024.

Ortiz has a career ERA of 4.01 across four MLB seasons. The Guardians issued a statement regarding Ortiz's leave:

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.

The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league's confidential investigative process."

Major League Baseball's challenges with sports gambling mirror issues across other leagues, notably the NBA's permanent ban of Jontay Porter and the NFL's year-long suspension of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

In 2024, MLB permanently banned former San Diego Padres player Tucupita Marcano for betting on his own games. Luis Ortiz was scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Chicago Cubs before being pulled.

