Cleveland Browns Rookie DL Mike Hall Expected To Miss Start Of Season After Domestic Assault Allegations

The Cleveland Browns might be without rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. to start the season due to an off-the-field-issue.

Earlier this month, Hall was arrested after disturbing domestic assault accusations arose from his fiance. According to her original allegations, she not only severely physically assaulted her, Hall Jr. held a gun to her head (his fiance later recanted this part of her statement).

Here is a tweet from Awful Announcing's Ben Axelrod from August 13 with more details of the accusations.

Hall was able to participate in practices and played in the Browns’ last two preseason games against the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. However, don’t expect him to be on the field anytime soon.

SI.com and other outlets have reported that Hall is expected to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list to start the season until this situation is resolved (the move is expected to be made by tomorrow). He has a court date set for September 10 , which is the day after Cleveland plays the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener. Until then, the NFL will wait to see if it has enough evidence to suspend Hall for his actions.

Hall had been playing well in the preseason, but obviously this changes everything for how his season - heck, his career - will unfold. Not only would it be potentially horrible to learn that he did these things to his fiance, but it could tarnish a ny hopes the 2024 second-round pick from Ohio State had at living his NFL dream.

Time will eventually tell what happens.