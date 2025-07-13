Quinshon Judkins Arrested Before Signing Rookie Deal With Browns, NFL Shares Brief Response

The former Ole Miss and Ohio State star was arrested on Saturday morning.

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, and both the league and franchise have issued brief statements on the matter.

A league official told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it is "aware of the matter but will decline further comment," while the Browns have told ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi that they are "aware and gathering more details."

According to the arrest record acquired by Oyefusi, the charge is described as "touch or strike/battery/domestic violence" and is a misdemeanor per Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. David Soika.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was in jail as of Saturday night and scheduled to have his initial court appearance Sunday morning after officers responded to a residence at around 9 AM ET on Saturday morning.

Per the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, the baseline punishment for a battery is a six-game suspension.

It is worth noting that Judkins has not signed his rookie deal with Cleveland.

The 21-year-old Judkins spent the first two seasons of his college career at Ole Miss, where he rushed for more than 1,500 yards as a freshman. After rushing for nearly 1,200 yards in year two in Oxford, he transferred to Ohio State, where he averaged 5.5 yards per carry while rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago for the Buckeyes.