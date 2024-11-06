Cleveland Browns May Have Just Told Us Without Telling Us Deshaun Watson Days Are Over

Sometimes in the NFL, as with all professional sports, intentions are read by what people say and do. But, as with Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Wednesday, what isn't said is also important.

That's what comes to mind after Berry took myriad questions about the struggling Browns at his midseason meeting with reporters.

Berry Says Watson Return ‘Possible’

Yes, the team's disappointing 2-7 record was predictably a topic of conversation. But the grilling was about Watson.

And the quarterback's unacceptable resume in Cleveland.

And his chances of getting another chance in the future.

Simple question: Is there a world in which Watson can return to play more football for the Browns again?

"Yeah, I think that’s always possible," Berry said.

Deshaun Watson Gets No Guarantee

Stop right there. Because that answer, meant to be vague, actually offers a lot of insight about what the Browns are thinking.

The truth, you see, is it is possible Watson somehow returns in 2025 for his fourth season with the Browns. But the intentionally vague answer similarly makes the point it's possible he doesn't.

So the quarterback with a $230 million guaranteed contract gets no guaranteed comeback.

And there's more to glean from that answer by what is not said as much as what is said.

Compare Watson With Good QBs

Andrew Berry didn't say Watson was definitely coming back. He was given multiple chances. But he wouldn't climb to the certainty plateau.

Why does this matter? Well, let's do the exercise:

Ask the Kansas City Chiefs if there is a world in which Patrick Mahomes returns next season.

Ask the Buffalo Bills that question about Josh Allen.

Ask the division rival Cincinnati Bengals about Joe Burrow or the Baltimore Ravens about Lamar Jackson.

Ask any number of teams about their current starting quarterback coming back next year and the answer is not going to be that it's a possibility. The answer, if the situation is right, is that the face of the franchise is absolutely, positively returning.

Andrew Berry Can't Give Answers

That is the right answer.

The only answer.

But Berry didn't wish to say that – which of itself says a lot.

You know which teams cannot answer this question about their quarterback returning next year? Teams considering changes but not wishing to say as much.

That includes the Titans, the Raiders, the Giants, the Saints maybe the Seahawks.

And the Browns.

Berry's "possible" answer is not the only hint the Browns are seriously considering moving on from Watson. It's the strongest hint, but not the only hint.

Browns May Draft A QB High

Ask Berry whether he's feeling any urgency about using a high pick at quarterback in next April's draft – a move that would obviously be intended to replace Watson.

"That’s a decision that we’ll make in April every year," said Berry, who then explained the draft evaluation process.

What didn't we hear there? We didn't hear an emphatic "No" –– which, again, would be the answer from most NFL teams with franchise quarterbacks on the roster.

All Berry would say definitively about Watson is that he's injured – which everyone knows because he had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles.

"Our focus with Deshaun, I would say for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury, is first and foremost with the recovery, and to make sure that he gets healthy from the Achilles injury," Berry said. "Everything else we’ll deal with at a later moment."

Everything else is being dealt with now or the personnel department Berry runs isn't doing its job. It's just that Berry isn't ready to say so.

And that is telling.