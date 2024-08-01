Browns RB D'Onta Foreman Taken Off Field In Ambulance After Blow To Head

A scary situation unfolded at Cleveland Browns training camp on Thursday when RB D'Onta Foreman left the field in an ambulance after taking a blow to the head.

The Browns released a statement saying that Foreman experienced neck pain following the hit and was taken by helicopter to a facility in Virginia.

"During practice today, Browns RB D’Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman," the statement read.

"He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA, to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received."

Thankfully, initial reports are that Foreman is in "good spirits" and is able to move his extremities.

The hit occurred during a punt return drill, resulting in Foreman remaining down on the field for several minutes.

The NFL has done everything to try and make the game safer, especially during practices. Players are outfitted with special helmets to reduce potential injuries to that area.

But it's a reminder that football remains a dangerous sport with elite athletes running into each other at high speeds.

Hopefully, Foreman is OK.

He signed with the Browns as a free agent for his seventh NFL season. Foreman started his career in Houston for two seasons, joined the Titans for two seasons, then one year with the Carolina Panthers before playing one season last year with the Chicago Bears.

Based on being injured during a kick return drill, it appears the Browns planned to use Foreman on special teams in addition to providing additional backup to star running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season.

Jerome Ford is the team's primary backup, and he rushed for over 800 yards, serving as the team's primary running back after the Chubb injury.