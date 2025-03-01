Clemson's New Bullpen Setup Is A Real Pressure Cooker

Good luck to any of Clemson University's baseball opponents - as they're definitely in for an experience when they travel to play an away game against the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Field.

This past offseason, Clemson made some major stadium adjustments to their baseball facilities, including putting the opponent's bullpen right on the field in front of the fans.

The result? Well, you can imagine anything and everything was being said to visiting USC's relief pitchers Friday night!

Oh, and if that wasn't enough - Doug Kingsmore Field also now sells beer, which makes this story even better!

THIS IS HOW BASEBALL IS SUPPOSED TO BE PLAYED!

Video posted on social media from Friday's game shows fans literally just a few feet away from the USC players - leading to all sorts of opportunities to have some fun at the players' expense.

"The most uncomfortable bullpen exists in Clemson, South Carolina," one person tweeted and he may be right. But hey, sports - am I right?! The players are just getting a "fastball" course in what they may have to deal with should they make it to the Majors - "learning on the fly!"

As someone who loves good trash talking and has had his share of moments yelling at referees, umpires, officials and opposing teams throughout the years, I absolutely LOVE what Clemson did here, especially since one normally has no idea if the opposing team can hear whatever you shout at them. Make no mistake about it, they definitely can at Doug Kingsmore Field.

Opponents, however, might have a different opinion.

After yesterday's game, USC coach Paul Mainieri told reporters that he was relatively surprised about what the layout of Clemson's field was - and also the lack of security, which I assume will be more noticeable at the next home game.

"I don’t know if they even had security down there or not, but it’s unique … We expected our players would get razzed on some. They didn’t let us down with that" the coach said.

Something tells me we'll be getting some more videos throughout the season from Clemson baseball games.