Clemson QB Praises Arch Manning, Others, For Not Running To Transfer Portal

In the era of NIL and unrestricted transfers, could loyalty be the most underrated trait?

That's what Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik thinks. And he has a point, considering how many players rush to the transfer portal after every season in search of a better offer.

Klubnik spoke to On3.com's Pete Nakos about other quarterbacks he appreciates, and named guys who have stayed with their program and culture in hopes of winning a title.

"Guys like Arch [Manning], Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Ty Simpson... . The guys that believe in the program and believe in the culture that they’re at. ... There’s a reason that those are four of the best quarterbacks in college football right now," Klubnik said.

Klubnik also explained that he came to Clemson not just to develop, but to win a National Title, something that he believes is possible this year. "I came to Clemson to win one," he explained. "I think we’ve got the best team we’ve had since I got here."

Does Program Loyalty Give Quarterbacks A Better Shot At A Championship?

There's something to be said about consistent development from staying in one program for the majority of your collegiate career. If you're in the right spot, of course.

Klubnik, for example, is working with one of college football's best coaches in Dabo Swinney, someone with a proven track record of churning out elite players and winning championships. Arch Manning at Texas has a similar situation, learning from Steve Sarkisian, one of the best offensive minds in the sport.

Where can you go from Swinney or Sarkisian to improve your odds of winning a title or developing into an NFL-caliber player?

That's the mistake we've seen players like Nico Iamaleava make; leaving his school in search of a better financial or development offer that doesn't come. Then putting himself behind the development curve by moving to an inexperienced coach at a program, UCLA, with virtually zero chance of making even the expanded College Football Playoff.

The grass isn't always greener, and Klubnik and Manning are prime examples of those who put personal growth and team success over chasing opportunities that might never come.