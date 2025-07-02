Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Powers to 3,000 Strikeouts, Joining MLB's Elite Group

On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw chased history against the Chicago White Sox. Entering the game just three strikeouts shy of 3,000, Kershaw hit the mark after a grueling six innings and 100 pitches.

Kershaw, the 18-year veteran lefty, became only the 20th pitcher in Major League Baseball history, and the fourth southpaw, to hit 3,000 career strikeouts, joining legends like Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton.

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are the only other active pitchers who crossed 3,000 strikeouts.

Dodgers fans groaned early at any out that wasn’t a Kershaw K, as three was the magic number all evening.

Clayton Kershaw Historic Night Was A Nail-Biter

The milestone chase truly began in the third inning when Kershaw’s fameous curveball punched out former Dodger Miguel Vargas on a full count.

2,998 strikeouts.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts felt the weight of the moment, resisting the urge to glance at the bullpen to let Kershaw ride.

By the fourth inning, Kershaw was on the hook for four earned runs after 78 pitches, and fans grew anxious, wondering if he’d have enough stuff to reach the milestone. He faced several full counts, but batters kept grounding out or flying out, prolonging the wait.

In the fifth, Kershaw struck out Lenyn Sosa for strikeout number 2,999.

At 92 pitches, Kershaw stayed in, the Dodgers’ bullpen still inactive.

Still one strikeout away.

In the sixth, Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith, who had homered earlier, picked off Michael A. Taylor at third. The play took a toll, though, as third baseman Max Muncy took a shot to the lower leg and exited the game.

Then, Kershaw did it … for Muncy, for the fans and for Dodger history.

On his 100th pitch, Kershaw struck out Vinny Capra, who surrendered and watched the pitch hit the zone. Dodger Stadium roared.

Kershaw celebrated by waving to his wife and four children watching in attendance and saying, "Thank you."

