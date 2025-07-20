Angry Clayton Kershaw Goes Off In Dugout After Dodgers Defense Makes Bumbling Errors: VIDEO

Kersh is getting too old for this s***.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw started on the mound Sunday, hoping to avoid a series sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw held the Brewers to a shutout through three innings until the Dodgers' defense suffered multiple errors in the fourth and fifth innings, opening the door for the Brewers to climb to a 4-3 deficit.

Pulled after five innings, Kershaw walked off the field and had an uncharacteristic outburst on the bench, tossing his glove and hat in the dugout.

As a team vet and LA legend, Kersh generally keeps his composure in the face of pressure, but this time around, the Dodgers' defensive mishaps were awful. The 37-year-old lefty exited after 4.1 innings, finishing with five hits and two earned runs (3 R) on 81 pitches.

The Sunday afternoon matchup ended in disappointment as the Dodgers let Kersh's quality outing go to waste. In the fourth inning, infielder Tommy Edman suffered a throwing error to first base, which allowed Andrew Vaughn to score. Not long after, Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages missed a routine catch by the warning track, which let Andruw Monasterio score. In the fifth, formerly DFA'd Athletics player Esteury Ruiz made a bad throw to home plate, which allowed a runner to score and the batter to advance to third. Ruiz found some redemption in the fifth inning with a solo homer, but the effort fell short of a win as Milwaukee edged MLB's favorite team in LA, 6-5.

"I don’t make anything of it. They beat us," Kershaw said after the game.

"We need to play better tomorrow … I don’t have much to say. I’m going to get myself in trouble so let’s just call it."

Though injuries pile on, the Dodgers' defense continues to be a problem for manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Adding salt to the Dodgers' wounds, first baseman Freddie Freeman left the game early with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch. The Dodgers now hold just a 3.5-game advantage in the NL West.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela