Clay Travis' Week 14 College Football Picks: Cash In On The Best Weekend Of The Year

Last weekend was an unmitigated picks disaster.

We went 3-9, the worst week of the year, to erase our positive tally on the year, running our season record to a dead even 82-82.

That, my friends, is not ideal.

But, your fearless leader is not a coward, I don't run and hide, I'm here to reverse the curse and return to positive territory.

It's the greatest weekend of the year for college football fans -- seriously, look at this incredible slate of games -- and I've got 17 Thanksgiving week winners for all of you to send us soaring back into positive territory.

So with that in mind, let's get rich, kids:

Iowa at Nebraska, the under 39.5

Don't overthink this, I'm back to taking Iowa unders.

They just cash.

That's especially the case with an inconsistent Nebraska offense too.

Ole Miss at Mississippi State +7

I keep betting Mississippi State and they keep letting me down.

At least for the past two games anyway.

Here's my take: Ole Miss has all the pressure, there's the distraction of what Lane Kiffin is going to do, and this is the Bulldog Super Bowl.

Plus, cliche time!, when it comes to the Egg Bowl, you throw out the record books.

What's more, State has taken Tennessee and Texas to overtime and lost at home. They beat Arizona State in Starkville. Other than the Georgia beatdown -- apologies for being on the wrong side there -- State has performed well at home.

Clanga!

The cowbells cover in Starkvegas.

Colorado at Kansas State -17

Utah was lucky to escape the Kansas State offense last week.

This week?

Colorado has no hope of running with the Wildcats.

It's been a long year, but it ends with a big 20+ point win in Manhattan for K-State.

Georgia -13 at Georgia Tech and the over 59.5

The Georgia Tech defense has fallen apart and the Georgia football team is rounding into elite shape.

The Bulldogs played their best two games of the year against Mississippi State and Texas, now here's a bet that they make it three great games in a row against Georgia Tech.

I like the Bulldogs big here -- 45-21, giving us the easy cover and the over as well for a double Atlanta winner.

Texas A&M at Texas +2.5

The Longhorns are going to win this game outright.

There, I said it.

This will be the toughest SEC game the Aggies have played all year and as good as they have played, this feels like a Texas is still Texas style win.

31-21 Hook 'em.

Ohio State at Michigan +10

The Wolverines have burrowed deep into the brain of the Buckeyes and they just live there, owning their every thought and dream.

Is that psychological power enough to win yet another rivalry game as an underdog?

Maybe.

As anyone who has ever had a favorite team that has inexplicably failed to win rivalry game after rivalry game in the past knows, the mind can screw with even the best teams.

I think Ohio State finds a way to finally win again in this series, but by more than ten on the road at Michigan? I'm not taking that bet, give me the Wolverines, hail to the coverer.

Miami at Pittsburgh, the over 50.5

This is, tap the veins, boys and girls, my blood bank guarantee.

The offenses are going to show up in a big way in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

So much so that we'll have the cover by the end of the third quarter.

Clemson at South Carolina -2.5 and the under 46.5

South Carolina is going to win this game 20-17.

You can fight me with all you want.



But that's the final.

Cocks cover and the under hits, you're welcome.



Vanderbilt at Tennessee, the over 64.5

Diego Pavia is playing on an otherworldly level right now and the Tennessee defense, especially in coverage with teams that pass the ball well, can often get lost.

So too, however, with the Vanderbilt defense.

So what happens in Knoxville? A good ole fashioned shootout.



It takes 40 to win.

Who hits 40?

No idea.

But 42-38 is the final and we all win with ease if we take the over.

Missouri at Arkansas +2.5

I don't ever want to hear from another Razorback fan about me not respecting Arkansas.

No one has bet on the Razorbacks more this year than me.

At long last the Hogs get off the losing side of an 0-7 SEC season, winning outright against Mizzou to end their season with a Bobby Petrino victory.

Oregon -6.5 at Washington

The Ducks hate the Huskies and the Huskies hate the Ducks.

Just the kind of rivalry we like to see, one fueled by pure disdain.

The Ducks follow up their dominant win over USC with another win by ten over Washington, giving us a cover in Seattle.

LSU at Oklahoma, the over 36.5

I have no idea what LSU will do in this game.

Neither do you.

They could show up and win a close game or lose 42-3.

Yes, the OU offense has struggled, but ultimately this number is so short, it feels like defenses and special teams can almost cover it, especially with the way the OU defense has been turning teams over.

The over's the play in Norman.

FSU at Florida -1.5 and the under 51.5

Boy, remember when this Sunshine state rivalry game was one of the best in college football?

Now it's just a battle of fan tears.

And I'm betting the Gators manage to get one last win over the Seminoles in a game where neither team is able to put much on the board offensively.

The final is 17-13 Gators, yet another double rivalry win.

Alabama at Auburn +5.5

The past two trips to Auburn have led to miraculous Tide victories.

Can Alabama make it three in a row?

Maybe.

Will they do it by covering a decent sized number?

Nope.

It's a white knuckler in the Iron Bowl, give me the Tigers, in the only game that matters on the Plains, to cover.

...

There you have it, 17 winners for all of you, let's all be thankful.

Hope you and your families have a fantastic weekend of football and food.

I know the Travis family will.