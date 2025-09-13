Josh Heupel To Clay Travis: Need 'A Complete Game' For Vols To Beat No. 6 Georgia

Heupel couldn't help but sound confident in his conversation with Clay Travis.

Not many people are giving the Tennessee Volunteers a chance in their big game against the Georgia Bulldogs this afternoon.

Vols coach Josh Heupel didn't get the memo.

Heupel sat down with OutKick's very own Clay Travis to discuss the keys to reclaiming bragging rights in their rivalry with the Dawgs.

"Ultimately, we gotta play a complete game and have some fun competing out there again."

Heupel and the Vols face an uphill battle, and history isn't exactly on their side.

Tennessee hasn't beaten Georgia since 2016, when players like Alvin Kamara and Josh Dobbs resided in Knoxville.

The Volunteers might have a secret weapon in this one, however, as lesser-known transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar has come in and fit Heupel's spread offense like a glove.

"From him getting here in May, [he] has worked really hard to understand and gain command of what we do offensively," Heupel explained.

Aguilar has shown an uncanny ability to hit the deep ball so far, which is a staple of Heupel's offense.

If Aguilar's downfield accuracy continues to show up, he could be the key to the Vols finally breaking through against Georgia.

A quarterback is only as good as his wide receivers, and many pundits (myself included) were questioning where Tennessee would find the production from their wideouts, particularly after all the losses the Vols have experienced at that position over the past few years.

The wide receivers for Tennessee are young, but as Heupel explains, they're expecting them to grow up quickly.

"One of the themes of our offseason is young guys don't have time to be young… they're going to have to play meaningful snaps and play at a really high level."

When Travis pressed him about his wide receivers not being "household names," Hepeul confidently fired back: "Not yet."

You can tell Heupel believes in his team's chances, not just against Georgia this afternoon, but as a true national championship contender as well.

"Certainly we feel like we're a top-10 program," Heupel exclaimed, "but the standard at Tennessee is about going and winning championships."

"Today is our next opportunity, and we're ready to go play."

SEC football is here folks, and as Josh Heupel told our Clay Travis, it's time to buckle your chin strap.