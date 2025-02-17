Clay Travis Roasts SNL 50 For Tom Hanks Racist 'MAGA' Sketch

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday. One scene aimed at Trump supporters sparked a conversation, with OutKick founder Clay Travis speaking up on the misstep by SNL.

SNL did a callback to its ‘Black Jeopardy’ sketch, with longtime cast member Kenan Thompson as the host and Tom Hanks cosplaying as a ‘MAGA’ voter and participant on Black Jeopardy.

Thompson, who's black, reaches out for a handshake, which the white and republican character Hanks played balk. Hanks wore a Make America Great Again and shared religious rhetoric before hesitating at Thompson's attempt to shake his hand, presumably because of his skin color.

Mistakenly filed under comedy, SNL's sketch missed the mark.

Using the subtlety of a Looney Tunes episode, SNL painted Trump supporters, people of faith and whites as modern racists.

Not so convinced by the messaging, OutKick's Clay Travis shared the scene on his X account late Sunday and pointed out a glaring pothole in the flat comedy bit.

Clay tweeted, "For its 50 year anniversary special, SNL had Tom Hanks play a racist Trump supporter afraid to shake a black man’s hand. Fun fact: Trump’s 2024 election win was the LEAST racially divisive American election since 1964."

One fan responded, "That’s not funny @tomhanks and I like you less today."

Another said, "Good God. Where is Norm Macdonald when you need him."

"Nothing like a little smug, out-of-touch comedy to celebrate 50 years of… decline," another fan added.

While it’s tempting to dismiss this unfunny Saturday Night Live skit, especially considering the show’s long-standing struggle with humor, it nonetheless highlighted how legacy networks like NBC can still succumb to Trump Derangement Syndrome and choose to ignore the message seen in voting from the 2024 election. As SNL primarily serves a liberal audience, the Left's attempts to foster division through its content are apparent.

If this is the best SNL has to offer, Lorne Michaels might want to consider keeping the curtains shut for good.

