Clay Travis Picks NCAA March Madness Winners For Saturday's Second Round Games

I’ll be sitting ringside with President Trump tonight for the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia, but in the meantime, I really have to step up my gambling game here in the NCAA Tourney.



None of the top 16 seeds have lost so far and the SEC and Big Ten have 16 of the remaining 32 teams in the tourney.



Saturday and Sunday, as always, are a crapshoot. Just about every game is a single digit spread and with a quick turnaround anything can happen.



With that in mind, eight winners for you:



McNeese +6.5 vs Purdue



Will Wade keeps the magic going and keeps it inside the number. But Purdue wins by two.





Arkansas vs St. John’s over 144.5



Rick Pitino vs John Calipari in round two?! How in the world is this not a prime time game?! Just kick back and watch the points rain down, the over is the play.





Texas A&M -2.5 vs Michigan



I feel like the Aggies righted the ship against Yale and will play loose today, winning by 8 or more against Michigan. Gig ‘em to the Sweet 16.



Drake +6.5 vs Texas Tech



You’ll love the Drake when they cover against the Red Raiders in a game that comes down to the final two minutes.



Creighton +8.5 vs Auburn



I’m just not impressed with how Auburn has played in the last two weeks. I think they get past the Blue Jays, but this is a big number to cover against a well coached team with tourney expensive. Give me Creighton.





Wisconsin vs BYU +1.5



Long suffering BYU busts through into the Sweet 16 with a small upset.



Gonzaga vs Houston, the under 140



A gritty, physical game in the mud for the Zags and Cougars that could go either way late. So take the under.



UCLA vs Tennessee, the under 130.5



I just think this game is going to be a defensive war. Both teams lockdown. It feels like a Vols -3 win for me.



As always, get rich, kids.



And enjoy the games.



We’re going 8-0.