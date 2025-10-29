Clay Travis’ NFL Six-Pack: Pats Take The Win, Bills Scare Off Chiefs In Halloween Week Thriller

Haunted lines, monster spreads, and terrifyingly NFL good bets.

Happy Halloween week! We went 4-3 last week with the OutKick Six Pack, and our season record now stands at 27-28.

So we have almost reached positive territory for the year after a nice few weeks of late.

Speaking of a nice run, next week my new book, Balls, comes out and if you want autographed copies this is the only place to get them right now as I'm not going to be on the road doing book signings this year.

Okay, with that in mind, let's get the OutKick Six Pack rolling.

Ravens-Dolphins, the over 50.5

The Dolphins suddenly discovered how to score points against the Falcons, and the Ravens, in theory at least, will finally have Lamar Jackson back healthy.

So what happens in Miami on Thursday night?

A shootout!

Over's the play.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens greets players following the 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL 2025 game between Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Kansas City, United States. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Falcons at Patriots -5.5

Trust in Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye to keep leading us to the betting promised land.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have been impossible to predict this season. Here's a vote for another bad week and an easy Patriots cover.

Chargers -9.5 at Titans

As I said last weekend, the only possible way to ever pay off the national debt?

Put $38 trillion on the opposite side against the Titans and erase it all in one game.

The Chargers win, bigly.

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

49ers -2.5 at Giants

The Giants keep stacking injuries to their best players.

But the 49ers have been doing this for years and still winning.

They're old pros at this.

San Francisco crosses the country and gets the win by a touchdown.

Broncos at Texans, the over 39.5

The Broncos' offense is firing on all cylinders, and the Texans seem to have found their own mojo too.

The result in Houston?

Points!

Cash the over.

Chiefs at Bills +1.5

The wrong team is favored here.

The Bills have ended their mini-slide, and while the Chiefs have found their groove, Buffalo is still the team to beat this year in the AFC.

The Bills win outright at home.

There you have it, boys and girls, six big winners for the OutKick Six Pack.

Happy Halloween, and get rich, kids!

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: Jer'Zhan Newton #95 of the Washington Commanders tackles Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half of his game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

